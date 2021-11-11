Podcast: Notre Dame – Virginia Preview Pod with a Detour Complaining About the CFP Committee

We recorded our Virginia preview pod with a slight detour complaining about how bad the College Football Playoff committee has messed up the rankings. Frank and Greg serendipitously had their schedules align this week saving you all from two separate preview pods this week.
Topics this week included:
- How terrible the rankings are and how little sense they make
- What are Notre Dame’s CFP chances?
- How Greg randomly ended up in the Florida State locker room as a teenager
- Would a playoff blowout loss or an NY6 bowl win over a non-marque opponent?
- Will or won’t Brennan Armstrong play and if so, how much will it matter?
- Who is one injured player we’d most want back for the final three games
- An interesting hypothetical scenario regarding the 2015 team and the 2021 coaching staff
Frankie V Podcasting Beer Tracker
|Beer / Brewery
|EPISODE
|Style
|ABV
|Rating
|Big Pillow Hat / Hudson Valley Brewery
|32
|DIPA
|9.0%
|(4.25)
|Electric Tide / Kane Brewing
|29
|DIPA
|7.0
|(4.5)
|Strongest Geometric Shape / Barrier Brewing Co
|27
|TIPA
|10.2%
|(4.0)
|September Sun
|25
|DIPA
|8.3%
|(4.25)
|Very Green / Treehouse Brewery
|E22
|DIPA
|8.3%
|(4.5)
|Russian Messenger / Well Crafted Beer Co
|E20
|Imperial Stout
|9.1%
|(4.0)
|Wolf Pajamas / Well Crafted Beer Co
|E19
|Imperial Stout
|10.2%
|(4.0)
|Levitate / Well Crafted Beer Co
|E18
|DIPA
|8%
|(4.25)
|3x Swords / Round Guys Brewing
|E17
|Triple IPA
|11.7%
|(4.5)
|Only Built 4 Brewin Drinx / Twin Elephant & 4 City Colab
|E16
|Stout
|10.2%
|(4.25)
|King Sabro / Beachhaus
|E15
|DIPA
|8.4%
|(4.0)
|More Medison Than Hedison / 4 City
|E13
|Triple IPA
|9.5%
|(4.0)
|Open Water (2021) / Kane
|E14
|Triple IPA
|10.4%
|(4.25)
|Hop'solutely / Fegley's Brew Works
|Triple IPA
|11.5%
|(4.25)
|Super Duper Friends / Captain Lawrence
|Triple IPA
|10%
|(4.0)
|Mega Yacht Juice / Icarus
|Triple IPA
|12%
|(4.25)
|Weird and Gilly / Singlecut
|IPA
|6.6%
|(4.25)
|Double Dry Hopped Space Diamonds / Other Half
|DIPA
|8.5
|(4.25)
