Podcast: Notre Dame – Virginia Preview Pod with a Detour Complaining About the CFP Committee

We recorded our Virginia preview pod with a slight detour complaining about how bad the College Football Playoff committee has messed up the rankings. Frank and Greg serendipitously had their schedules align this week saving you all from two separate preview pods this week.

Topics this week included:

How terrible the rankings are and how little sense they make

What are Notre Dame’s CFP chances?

How Greg randomly ended up in the Florida State locker room as a teenager

Would a playoff blowout loss or an NY6 bowl win over a non-marque opponent?

Will or won’t Brennan Armstrong play and if so, how much will it matter?

Who is one injured player we’d most want back for the final three games

An interesting hypothetical scenario regarding the 2015 team and the 2021 coaching staff

Frankie V Podcasting Beer Tracker

Beer / Brewery EPISODE Style ABV Rating Big Pillow Hat / Hudson Valley Brewery 32 DIPA 9.0% (4.25) Electric Tide / Kane Brewing 29 DIPA 7.0 (4.5) Strongest Geometric Shape / Barrier Brewing Co 27 TIPA 10.2% (4.0) September Sun 25 DIPA 8.3% (4.25) Very Green / Treehouse Brewery E22 DIPA 8.3% (4.5) Russian Messenger / Well Crafted Beer Co E20 Imperial Stout 9.1% (4.0) Wolf Pajamas / Well Crafted Beer Co E19 Imperial Stout 10.2% (4.0) Levitate / Well Crafted Beer Co E18 DIPA 8% (4.25) 3x Swords / Round Guys Brewing E17 Triple IPA 11.7% (4.5) Only Built 4 Brewin Drinx / Twin Elephant & 4 City Colab E16 Stout 10.2% (4.25) King Sabro / Beachhaus E15 DIPA 8.4% (4.0) More Medison Than Hedison / 4 City E13 Triple IPA 9.5% (4.0) Open Water (2021) / Kane E14 Triple IPA 10.4% (4.25) Hop'solutely / Fegley's Brew Works Triple IPA 11.5% (4.25) Super Duper Friends / Captain Lawrence Triple IPA 10% (4.0) Mega Yacht Juice / Icarus Triple IPA 12% (4.25) Weird and Gilly / Singlecut IPA 6.6% (4.25) Double Dry Hopped Space Diamonds / Other Half DIPA 8.5 (4.25)

