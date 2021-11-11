Podcast: Notre Dame – Virginia Preview Pod with a Detour Complaining About the CFP Committee

We recorded our Virginia preview pod with a slight detour complaining about how bad the College Football Playoff committee has messed up the rankings.  Frank and Greg serendipitously had their schedules align this week saving you all from two separate preview pods this week. 

Topics this week included:

  • How terrible the rankings are and how little sense they make 
  • What are Notre Dame’s CFP chances?
  • How Greg randomly ended up in the Florida State locker room as a teenager
  • Would a playoff blowout loss or an NY6 bowl win over a non-marque opponent?
  • Will or won’t Brennan Armstrong play and if so, how much will it matter?
  • Who is one injured player we’d most want back for the final three games
  • An interesting hypothetical scenario regarding the 2015 team and the 2021 coaching staff

Frankie V Podcasting Beer Tracker

Beer / BreweryEPISODEStyleABVRating
Big Pillow Hat / Hudson Valley Brewery32DIPA9.0% (4.25)
Electric Tide / Kane Brewing29DIPA7.0 (4.5)
Strongest Geometric Shape / Barrier Brewing Co27TIPA10.2% (4.0)
September Sun 25DIPA8.3% (4.25)
Very Green / Treehouse BreweryE22DIPA8.3% (4.5)
Russian Messenger / Well Crafted Beer CoE20Imperial Stout9.1% (4.0)
Wolf Pajamas / Well Crafted Beer CoE19Imperial Stout10.2% (4.0)
Levitate / Well Crafted Beer CoE18DIPA8% (4.25)
3x Swords / Round Guys BrewingE17Triple IPA11.7% (4.5)
Only Built 4 Brewin Drinx / Twin Elephant & 4 City ColabE16Stout10.2% (4.25)
King Sabro / BeachhausE15DIPA8.4% (4.0)
More Medison Than Hedison / 4 CityE13Triple IPA9.5% (4.0)
Open Water (2021) / KaneE14Triple IPA10.4% (4.25)
Hop'solutely / Fegley's Brew WorksTriple IPA11.5% (4.25)
Super Duper Friends / Captain Lawrence Triple IPA10% (4.0)
Mega Yacht Juice / Icarus Triple IPA12% (4.25)
Weird and Gilly / SinglecutIPA6.6% (4.25)
Double Dry Hopped Space Diamonds / Other HalfDIPA8.5 (4.25)

