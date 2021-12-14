Podcast: Notre Dame Says Good-Bye To Kyren Williams And Kyle Hamilton

Greg is joined by his friend and USC fan Michael Muto to discuss the latest news regarding Notre Dame and USC, a little recruiting, and players opting out.

Topics include:

Greg’s new gig with ISD

Kyren Williams and Kyle Hamilton turning pro

Drake London turning pro

Players opting out

Upcoming early signing day

USC’s roster management

