Podcast: Notre Dame Says Good-Bye To Kyren Williams And Kyle Hamilton

Greg is joined by his friend and USC fan Michael Muto to discuss the latest news regarding Notre Dame and USC, a little recruiting, and players opting out.
Topics include:
- Greg’s new gig with ISD
- Kyren Williams and Kyle Hamilton turning pro
- Drake London turning pro
- Players opting out
- Upcoming early signing day
- USC’s roster management
UHND.com’s Notre Dame football and recruiting podcast hosted by Frank Vitovitch and Greg Flammang. Come for the football, stay for Greg campaigning for Kyle to play offense.
One Comment
IMO, this year has been the “big goodbye” to the last reamining threads of college football itself.
Head coaches being bought up like Dutch tulips.
Players “entering the transfer portal” as if they were dropping a Statistics course.
NIL deals….that have already morphed into shady, or even outright crooked.
Pro football. The school name on the jerseys is now just the major sponsor.