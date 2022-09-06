Greg and Frank break down the week one loss to Ohio State now that Frank is back state-side and working on normal hours. We talk about the opportunities lost for the Irish, but why we’re still cautiously optimistic about the rest of the season following the close loss on the road at the Horseshoe. We discuss:
- Why the offensive line was the biggest concern coming out of week 1
- Why the defensive line was a close second in terms of concern for Notre Dame moving forward
- How impressed we were with sophomore QB Tyler Buchner
- Thoughts on the RB rotation moving forward
- How good both Jaden Mickey and Benjamin Morrison were and are going to be
- Why we both hate the double safety blitz in any circumstance
Frankie V Podcasting Beer Tracker
|Beer / Brewery
|EPISODE
|Style
|ABV
|Rating
|Mosaic IPA / Raferia
|63
|IPA
|6%
|(2.75)
|Jararaca / Ophiussa Brewing
|63
|Pale Ale
|5%
|(4.25)
|Electric Spectre / KCBC
|62
|DIPA
|8%
|(4.25)
|Kinetics / Equilibrium
|61
|DIPA
|8.5%
|(4.25)
|That's Not a Burrito,.. This is a Burrito / KCBC
|60
|IPA
|7.2%
|(4.0)
|Land of Hazy Waters / Other Half
|59
|DIPA
|8.2%
|(4.5)
|Liquid Hot Magma / Zero Gravity
|58
|DIPA
|8.0%
|(4.0)
|Sneak / Kane
|57
|TIPA
|10.2%
|(4.25)
|Brain Death / KCBC
|56
|DIPA
|8.5%
|(4.0)
|Mini Unicorns / Pipeworks
|55
|IPA
|5.0%
|(4.0)
|Tremendous Cream / Other Half
|51
|TIPA
|10.0%
|(4.5)
|Shimmy Ye (3) / Twin Elephant
|50
|TIPA
|10.4%
|(4.5)
|50 Millions Dollar Man / Three Floyds
|49
|DIPA
|9.0%
|(4.25)
|F**k 2021 As Well / Abomination Brewery
|48
|TIPA
|9.7%
|(4.5)
|Come Quick Distress / Forgotten Boardwalk
|47
|DIPA
|7.8%
|(4.25)
|Wet Gravity / Foreign Objects Beer
|46
|Hazy IPA
|5.9%
|(4.0)
|Poltergeist / Tox Brewery
|45
|TIPA
|10%
|(4.25)
|All Green Everything / Other Half Brewery
|44
|TIPA
|10.5%
|(4.5)
|Konkey Dong / Hoof Hearted Brewery
|43
|IPA - Imperial
|9.5%
|(4.25)
|Locals / 4 City
|42
|IPA
|7.0%
|(4.0)
|Grom's Head / 3 Floyds
|41
|IPA
|7.5%
|(4.25)
|Let's Bee Homies / Stone & Deschutes
|39
|Hazy IPA
|7.5%
|(4.0)
|Boxx / Kane
|38
|IPA
|6.5%
|(4.25)
|Big Pillow Hat / Hudson Valley Brewery
|32
|DIPA
|9.0%
|(4.25)
|Electric Tide / Kane Brewing
|29
|DIPA
|7.0
|(4.5)
|Strongest Geometric Shape / Barrier Brewing Co
|27
|TIPA
|10.2%
|(4.0)
|September Sun
|25
|DIPA
|8.3%
|(4.25)
|Very Green / Treehouse Brewery
|E22
|DIPA
|8.3%
|(4.5)
|Russian Messenger / Well Crafted Beer Co
|E20
|Imperial Stout
|9.1%
|(4.0)
|Wolf Pajamas / Well Crafted Beer Co
|E19
|Imperial Stout
|10.2%
|(4.0)
|Levitate / Well Crafted Beer Co
|E18
|DIPA
|8%
|(4.25)
|3x Swords / Round Guys Brewing
|E17
|Triple IPA
|11.7%
|(4.5)
|Only Built 4 Brewin Drinx / Twin Elephant & 4 City Colab
|E16
|Stout
|10.2%
|(4.25)
|King Sabro / Beachhaus
|E15
|DIPA
|8.4%
|(4.0)
|More Medison Than Hedison / 4 City
|E13
|Triple IPA
|9.5%
|(4.0)
|Open Water (2021) / Kane
|E14
|Triple IPA
|10.4%
|(4.25)
|Hop'solutely / Fegley's Brew Works
|Triple IPA
|11.5%
|(4.25)
|Super Duper Friends / Captain Lawrence
|Triple IPA
|10%
|(4.0)
|Mega Yacht Juice / Icarus
|Triple IPA
|12%
|(4.25)
|Weird and Gilly / Singlecut
|IPA
|6.6%
|(4.25)
|Double Dry Hopped Space Diamonds / Other Half
|DIPA
|8.5
|(4.25)
