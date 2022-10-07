Notre Dame is back in action this weekend after an early season bye week, facing off against #16 BYU in Vegas. Frank and Greg are both feeling eerily confident heading into the matchup.
- Why Notre Dame should win the game
- BYU’s defensive deficiencies
- Tobias Merriweather’s potential path to playing time
- Some concern over how Marcus Freeman will handle his first bye-week prep
- Anything to worry about with the game in Vegas?
(Note: this was recorded before news of Jacob Lacey’s transfer news otherwise, it would have been covered)