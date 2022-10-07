S2E29: Feeling Cool and Confident Heading into Notre Dame’s Vegas Showdown with BYU

Notre Dame is back in action this weekend after an early season bye week, facing off against #16 BYU in Vegas. Frank and Greg are both feeling eerily confident heading into the matchup. 

  • Why Notre Dame should win the game
  • BYU’s defensive deficiencies 
  • Tobias Merriweather’s potential path to playing time
  • Some concern over how Marcus Freeman will handle his first bye-week prep
  • Anything to worry about with the game in Vegas?

(Note: this was recorded before news of Jacob Lacey’s transfer news otherwise, it would have been covered)

