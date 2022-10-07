Notre Dame is back in action this weekend after an early season bye week, facing off against #16 BYU in Vegas. Frank and Greg are both feeling eerily confident heading into the matchup.

Why Notre Dame should win the game

BYU’s defensive deficiencies

Tobias Merriweather’s potential path to playing time

Some concern over how Marcus Freeman will handle his first bye-week prep

Anything to worry about with the game in Vegas?

(Note: this was recorded before news of Jacob Lacey’s transfer news otherwise, it would have been covered)