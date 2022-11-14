Podcast: What Was That? Breaking Down Notre Dame’s Near Collapse Against Navy and Looking Ahead￼

0

Notre Dame jumped out to a 35-13 half-time lead only to nearly squander it to a weak Navy team before holding on to a 35-32 victory in Baltimore. It was a tale of two halves for the Irish that was a microcosm of the season. Frank and Greg talk through:

  • What happened to the Irish offense in the second half
  • Why Notre Dame missed JD Bertrand more than Brandon Joseph
  • Build Brian Mason a statue already
  • The terrible state of officiating in every level of football
  • The development of Jayden Thomas
  • Why Notre Dame fans need not expect perfection from the offense given its obvious faults
  • Braden Lenzy’s insane catch 
  • Lots of Q&A

Note: We talked a lot about the QB position moving forward at Notre Dame, but recorded before all the news of the Kenny Minchey decommitment from Pitt and visit to Notre Dame this weekend.

Notre Dame @ Navy 2022
