Notre Dame jumped out to a 35-13 half-time lead only to nearly squander it to a weak Navy team before holding on to a 35-32 victory in Baltimore. It was a tale of two halves for the Irish that was a microcosm of the season. Frank and Greg talk through:
- What happened to the Irish offense in the second half
- Why Notre Dame missed JD Bertrand more than Brandon Joseph
- Build Brian Mason a statue already
- The terrible state of officiating in every level of football
- The development of Jayden Thomas
- Why Notre Dame fans need not expect perfection from the offense given its obvious faults
- Braden Lenzy’s insane catch
- Lots of Q&A
Note: We talked a lot about the QB position moving forward at Notre Dame, but recorded before all the news of the Kenny Minchey decommitment from Pitt and visit to Notre Dame this weekend.