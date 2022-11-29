Notre Dame’s late-season surge came to a halt on Saturday night in LA, with the Irish unable to slow down Heisman front-runner Caleb Williams and USC. The Irish had their chances in the game, but critical mistakes doomed their chances. In the aftermath, we reflected on the realities of the Irish roster and where it stands today.
- The lack of production at the linebacker position against USC and most of the season
- Notre Dame’s abundance of good players, lack of game wreckers
- Drew Pyne’s near-perfect performance ruined by two brutal mistakes
- How big the loss of Cam Hart and Tariq Bracy was
- The continued rise of Deion Colzie
- Assessing the assistant coaches on the season
- Lots of portal speculation
- Coffee preferences and turkey leftover ideas
- Lots of Q&A from Twitter
Note: this was recorded before news broke of Cam Hart’s return to Notre Dame for the 2023 season.
