Notre Dame’s Most Important Prospect Announces Commitment Date

Notre Dame football’s recruiting class for 2021 has been adversely affected by the current pandemic – more so than most other programs since some of its best weapons in their arsenal have been deemed useless right now (mainly campus visits). Their futures could change for the better next month, however. Their top remaining target, offensive lineman Rocco Spindler, announced on Saturday night hat he will be announcing his college decision on August 8.

With less than a month to go until his announcement, most feel this is a Notre Dame – Michigan battle with he Crystal Ball at 247 and the FutureCast at Rivals favoring Notre Dame. Still, almost every analyst has caveated their predictions by saying they are not sure. Spindler has kept his recruiting pretty close to the vest.

In May, Spindler announced a top of Notre Dame, Michigan, Ohio State, LSU, and Penn State. Almost all of the chatter regarding Spindler over the last few months, though, has been around Notre Dame and Michigan.

As has been the case with every Notre Dame prospect, their top recruiting Blake Fisher, has been on Spindler’s case on social media for many months.

Irish Nation!! Y’all want Big Roc?? @RoccoSpindler92 Go show him love☘️🤙🏽 — Blake Fisher☘️ (@bfisher54_) July 11, 2020

A few months ago, Fisher also mixed it up with some Michigan fans in his pursuit of another elite offensive lineman – Landon Tengwall – when Wolverine fans suggested that Michigan was better suited to prepare OL for the NFL.

Should Notre Dame win out here, the Irish will be done recruiting along the offensive line for 2021, baring a miracle with a recruit like 5-star Nolan Rucci. Spindler would give Notre Dame a pair of top-50 prospects with Fisher combined with a couple of more developmental prospects in Pat Coogan and Joe Alt. Such a class would be one of the more interesting OL hauls for Notre Dame in some time because of the contrast of the two hypothetical pairs there.

This is far from a slam dunk case for Notre Dame, though, and it shouldn’t surprise anyone if Michigan is his choice. If that is the case, any hope for a top-10 class for Notre Dame in 2021 will go out the window. Spindler is the only top-50 caliber recruit left on Notre Dame’s board they have a good chance to land at this point even though they are still actively pursuing top targets like Dont’e Thornton (WR), Deion Colzie (WR), Donovan Edwards (RB), and Ceyair Wright (CB).

Notre Dame desperately needs some good recruiting news to give them some momentum into what could be a stretch run without any official visits in the fall. Their pitch to those elite offensive prospects like Edwards and Thornton becomes more effective if they have a pair of elite offensive linemen already on board to pave the way for the offense. Hopefully Spindler gives Notre Dame that news on August 8.