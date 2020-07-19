Blake Fisher Reminding Notre Dame Fans Why He’s The Best Recruiter in the Country

With in-person campus visits off-limits for college coaching staffs right now due to the extended mandated dead period imposed by the NCAA, some recruits have taken it upon themselves to visit the campus of schools they are considering. Notre Dame tight end target Mitchell Evans did just that on Saturday, and guess who was there waiting for him? Notre Dame’s ace recruiter and top-100 prospect Blake Fisher.

Y’all know I had to do some recruiting today!! Go show Big Mitch some love!👀😳☘️ #TEU pic.twitter.com/lSvtUFUsVn — Blake Fisher☘️ (@bfisher54_) July 18, 2020

Fisher hails from nearby Avon, Indiana – a roughly two and a half hour ride to Notre Dame’s campus. With Notre Dame’s staff unable to interact with Evans, Fisher was there to show the massive tight end around campus as the Irish look to fend off Georgia Tech and Virginia in their pursuit of a second tight end in the class of 2021.

Evans and Fisher could end up playing very closely together if Evans joins Fisher in this class. While he is being recruited as a tight end by Notre Dame and other programs, he has the frame to grow into an offensive tackle on the college level potentially. Evans is listed at 6’7″, 240 lbs already, and as Fisher’s tweet shows, he and Evans are roughly the same height.

Making Another Pitch for Rocco Spindler

While Fisher was showing Evans around town yesterday, he pulled some double-duty, making another push for Rocco Spindler. Fisher tweeted out a picture of Rocco’s Pizza – a staple of any Notre Dame game weekend.

Yo ⁦@RoccoSpindler92⁩ I came to your spot!! It awaits you😉☘️👀 pic.twitter.com/2GA75CGNnm — Blake Fisher☘️ (@bfisher54_) July 18, 2020

Side note, if any Notre Dame fan reading this is somehow unfamiliar with Rocco’s Pizza; make sure you go and wait however long it takes to get in the next time you’re able to visit campus for a game weekend.

Notre Dame absolutely needs to lock up Rocco Spindler if they want to have any chance for a top-10 class in 2021. Spindler announced last week that he will be making his commitment on August 8.

None of this is new for Fisher. Ever since he committed to Notre Dame over a year ago, Fisher has been the unofficial “lead recruiter” for Notre Dame in this class. Every year there is a recruit that assumes that mantle and it’s one that Fisher embraced and has run with for over a year.

Fisher helped amplify a recruiting image that a fan-made for Spindler last week that played off of the growing relationship that Spindler has with Notre Dame recent legend Quenton Nelson.

IRISH NATION!!! Go show BigRoc some love on this!! PASSING THE TORCH🔥☘️ @RoccoSpindler92 https://t.co/ha7bTLZ2Fi — Blake Fisher☘️ (@bfisher54_) July 16, 2020

We’ll see soon if Fisher’s efforts helped make a difference for not only Spindler, but also Evans who could make his decision over the summer as well. Even if it doesn’t, Fisher’s efforts have endeared him to Notre Dame fans already and he is sure to be a fan favorite for years to come.