Notre Dame One of 3 Blue Blood Finalists for 4-Star OT Jake Taylor

Notre Dame already has two 4-star offensive linemen committed for the class of 2022, but the Irish are looking for more. One of their top targets, Jake Taylor, announced a top three today that included the Irish along with perennial powerhouses Alabama and Oklahoma.

Taylor is ranked as a composite 4-star recruit by 247Sports as the #282 overall prospect in the country. Like all three of his finalists, Taylor comes from a powerhouse program – Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas. Notre Dame has had mixed success recruiting from Bishop Gorman in the past with the likes of Alize Mack and Nicco Fertitta, but haven’t had much success in the last few years.

Notre Dame’s inclusion in Taylor’s top three shouldn’t be a major surprise. The only 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction at the moment is in Notre Dame’s favor and the Irish just hosted Taylor for a virtual tour last week.

Notre Dame already has commitments from 4-star prospects Ty Chan and Joey Tanona, but would obviously love to add more to their 2022 haul. Tanona is seen more as an inside prospect while Chan is considered more as a tackle. At 6-6, 275 lbs, Taylor is seen as a tackle on the collegiate level as well.

In terms of the competition, Alabama is obviously always tough to beat on the recruiting trail. As for Oklahoma, it is interesting to note that the primary recruiter for Taylor on the Sooners staff is former NFL running back Demarco Murray. Murray returned to his alma mater last January to coach the Sooner running backs. Former Jaguar head coach and new Alabama offensive line coach Doug Marrone and WR coach Holoman Wiggins are leading the efforts for the Crimson Tide.

While Notre Dame has some stiff competition here, offensive line coach Jeff Quinn has proven that he is up to the task in the last few recruiting cycles.