Notre Dame WR Target Jaden Greathouse Sets Commit Announcement Date

Notre Dame just added five commitments to the 2023 and 2024 classes over the last week, including the second wide receiver for the class of 2023. They could be on the verge of adding another receiver for 2023 in the next couple of weeks. Jaden Greathouse, one of the top receivers in the country, announced today that he is committing on July 15, with the Irish perceived to be the heavy favorite.

Commitment coming July 15th‼️ — Jaden Greathouse (@jadengreat1) July 5, 2022

Heading into Greathouses’s announcement, Notre Dame is the odds-on favorite according to the On3 Recruiting Predictor Machine at 95%. Texas is a distant second for the Austin native at 2%. Just a month ago, there were some concerns that Greathouse might stretch his recruitment into the fall, which would have been a bad sign for the Irish, but this development is undoubtedly a very, very good indication that the Irish are in good shape.

Greathouse is ranked as the #126 overall prospect in the country and the 20th-ranked receiver, potentially making him the highest-ranked receiver in the class should he select Notre Dame. James is #145 overall, and Flores is #171.

In addition to Notre Dame, Greathouse officially visited Oklahoma and South Carolina. He also visited Texas five times unofficially. Michigan, USC, Penn State, and Oregon all offered.

Notre Dame picked up their second receiver commitment for 2023 a couple of days ago when Rico Flores selected Notre Dame over Ohio State and Georgia. Flores joined Braylon James, who is also a Texas native like Greathouse. James has already been aggressive in making his pitch to Greathouse to join him and Flores in Notre Dame’s class.

James is also targeting Ronan Hanafin in this post as well. Notre Dame is hopeful that Hanafin will make an announcement sooner rather than later as well.