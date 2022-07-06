Notre Dame Misses Cut for 5-star RB Richard Young

After a monumental week of positive recruiting movement for Notre Dame, the Irish had a bit of bad news on Tuesday when 5-star RB Richard Young announced a top three that did not include the Irish. Young, the top running back in the country, is down to Alabama, Georgia, and Oregon.

BREAKING: Five-Star RB Richard Young is down to 3️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits



The 6’0 205 RB from Lehigh Acres, FL is ranked as the No. 1 RB in the ‘23 Class.



More Here (FREE): https://t.co/2WGCOaDwN0 pic.twitter.com/G25NL9tTVs — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 5, 2022

Getting Young on campus in June was a big deal for Notre Dame because there wasn’t much buzz around the Irish and the talented back. When Young was on campus, Marcus Freeman drove him around in his new Ferrari, creating even more buzz. Optimism was never overly high for Notre Dame despite the June visit, though. Notre Dame had Young for a mid-week visit which is always a double-edged sword. Yeah, Notre Dame got to give him all of their attention, but at the same time, there were no other prospects on campus at the time.

Notre Dame has one running back committed for 2023 in Jayden Limar – the #15 RB in the country at the moment on the On3 Consensus rankings. With Young off the board for the Irish, Notre Dame will dial up the heat on Jeremiyah Love, the only back left on their board currently.

Notre Dame is pitching Love on a Debo Samuel, hybrid role, but where his recruitment currently stands is unclear. Love took official visits to Notre Dame, Michigan, Alabama, and Texas A&M in the month of June. The On3 RPM has Notre Dame in the top spot, but just barely. Notre Dame is at 25.5% with Michigan a close second at 22.3%.

If Notre Dame is able to reel in Love to go with Limar, the Irish will be in great shape in this class – especially with the receiver corps they are putting together. The Irish added Rico Flores on Sunday and look like they could be adding Jaden Greathouse when he commits on July 15.