Notre Dame Makes Cut for 4-Star ATH Samuel M’Pemba

Notre Dame lost out on 5-star quarterback Dante Moore, as has been expected for weeks, on Friday, but they did get a bit of good news today when 5-star EDGE Samuel M’Pemba announced a top-7 that included the Irish. Oregon, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Alabama, and Tennessee were also included in M’Pemba’s cut-down list.

Georgia is considered the leader for M’Pemba at the moment after an On3 prediction was logged for the elite EDGE athlete on Thursday, but Notre Dame is not out of the race by any means at this time. The Irish were once considered the leader for M’Pemba and have a chance to put their best foot forward when he visits campus in November. While Georgia is at 79% in the On3 RPM, Notre Dame is second at 15.3%.

M’Pmeba was originally supposed to visit campus during Notre Dame’s June official visit blitz, but pushed the visit back to the Clemson game in order to see campus on gameday again. He previously visited unofficially for the Cincinnati game last fall and then again during the spring. M’Pemba’s only official visit scheduled at the moment is Notre Dame.

Notre Dame has four defensive linemen committed for 2023 but would love to add M’Pemba as an edge rusher after fading with Jason Moore who is announcing on Sunday with Ohio State the reported leader.

M’Pemba is ranked #27 overall in the On3 Consensus and the #4 EDGE. That rating has M’Pemba just outside of 5-star status. Only Keon Keeley is ranked higher among the current Notre Dame commitments at #11 (and #1 EDEG) for 2023.