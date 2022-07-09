Hit & Hustle: Notre Dame Football Recruiting Is Booming At The Skill Positions

Notre Dame's skill position recruiting is reaching levels we haven't seen in nearly 20 years.

Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on Twitter July 9, 2022
Greg and Jamie from Irish Sports Daily discuss Notre Dame football’s recent recruiting success at the skill positions with the commitments of Braylon James, Rico Flores, Christian Gray, Micah Bell, Adon Shuler, and Peyton Bowen. They also have an upcoming commitment announcement from Jaden Greathouse and everyone feels great about Notre Dame’s chances with Ronan Hanafin whose rankings have been skyrocketing.

Where does this group compare to past classes? What does it mean for future recruiting? Big things are happening in South Bend.

