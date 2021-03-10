Notre Dame Trending for Key LB Target Announcing Monday

A couple of weeks ago, 4-star linebacker Joshua Burnham announced a top three of Notre Dame, Michigan, and Wisconsin but the Irish were not considered the favorite. In a short period of time, that has changed with Notre Dame now the trending favorite for the 247 Top 100 player who announced on Tuesday that he will be making his college choice known on Monday.

I will be announcing my commitment on my birthday on March 17th!! — Josh Burnham (@JoshuaBurnham20) March 9, 2021

In the last week or so, Crystal Ball predictions on 247 and Future Cast picks on Rivals have been coming in for Notre Dame. On Rivals, Blue & Gold’s Mike Singer made the first pick for Notre Dame on 3/1. Then just yesterday, known EJ Holland, who has been known for attempting to troll Notre Dame fans since leaving Blue & Gold for the Michigan site, followed suit. On 247Sports, three Michigan site admins and one Wisconsin site admin all put in Crystal Ball predictions for Notre Dame.

Things can change, of course, but right now all signs are pointing to Burnham being the next addition to the Notre Dame linebacking corps under Marcus Freeman.

If that is indeed the case, count this is just the latest huge win for Freeman in a relatively short period of time. Freeman came in and immediately helped swing 4-star DE Tyson Ford to Notre Dame and has swing things in Notre Dame’s favor for several elite defensive recruits – Burnham potentially be just the latest.

If Burnham does indeed select Notre Dame on Monday, Michigan fans will see the second 4-star linebacker from Michigan select Notre Dame – in this case giving their commitment to a former Ohio State star linebacker (Freeman). Notre Dame’s only linebacker already committed, Nolan Zielger, also hails from Michgian. Ziegler by the way, just picked up a 4th star in the composite rankings after previously being labeled as a 3-star.

Notre Dame is still also heavily involved, and potentially leading, with Sebastian Cheeks, Devon Jackson, and Niuafe Tuihalamaka. All three are 4-star prospects with Crystal Ball predictions currently pointing to Notre Dame. If the Irish were to land two of the three, we’d be talking about one of the best linebacker classes in years for Notre Dame.

Hopefully, the next domino here falls in Notre Dame’s favor, as it appears it will, on Monday when Burnham announces. Not that you needed any more reason to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, but make sure you have a beverage handy.