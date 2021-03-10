Notre Dame Adds Speedy, Tall Wide Receiver Amorion Walker

Notre Dame added to its growing class of 2022 on Wednesday with the addition of 3-star wide receiver Amorion Walker. The Louisiana native is the first wide receiver to commit to Notre Dame in the 2022 cycle and joins the class as one of the more high ceiling type of additions.

In addition to an offer from Notre Dame, Walker held offers from Florida State, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, and West Virginia among others.

In watching Walker’s film, it’s easy to see what has the staff intrigued with the 6’4′, 175 lbs athlete. It looks like he runs effortlessly and smoothly on film and that he could get faster on the next level. It’s often said that speed isn’t something that can be coached, but sometimes you can identify an athlete whose stride suggests they could get faster. On film, Walker looks faster than some of his times would suggest. As is, Walker has reportedly run just under 4.5 already.

This past season, Walker only played sparingly due to injuries which played a role in his under-the-radar status at the moment. He caught just eight passes for 80 yards. As a sophomore, he hauled in 23 catches for 484 yards and 2 touchdowns. He has also played some defensive back and runs track for Ponchatoula High School in Louisiana. It will be interesting to watch what times Walker runs in the 200m this fall.

On the heels of a wide receiver class that saw Notre Dame add three different top 250 overall talents, taking a wide receiver ranked in the 90’s at the position might raise some eyebrows, but over the years Notre Dame has shown the ability to identify wide receivers like Walker over several iterations of the Notre Dame coaching staff. Will Fuller was a 3-star originally before a breakout senior season. Kevin Stepherson was also a 3-star when the Notre Dame staff made him a priority.

Fuller and Stepherson were more pure speed receivers though. A more applicable comparison is Miles Boykin given Walker’s size and frame. Boykin was also a long strider as well.

Time will tell whether or not if Notre Dame’s staff evaluation here was dead on, but it’s pretty easy to see what they are seeing with Walker. They just added a tall, lanky receiver who glides more than runs. There is a lot of upside here to be excited about, but it likely will also be a few years until Walker grows into his frame.