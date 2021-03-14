Notre Dame CB Commit Jaden Mickey Sophomore Year Highlights

Notre Dame picked up a huge commitment from 4-star cornerback Jaden Mickey on Sunday. The California native is the first defensive back in the class of 2022 for the Irish and the first commit from California this cycle. The most recent film of Mickey is from his sophomore year since California hasn’t played their high school season yet this year, but these highlights show why the Irish offered recently. In particular, watch how good Mickey is with the ball in the open field once he gets his hands on the ball which he did with six interceptions in 2019.

Mickey will play his junior season this spring for Centennial High School in Corona, California.