Highlights: Notre Dame Football Survives Opener After Coughing Up 18-Point Lead

It looked like Notre Dame was in store for a relatively easy victory on Sunday night after a rough start, but a late Florida State run and some highly questionable defensive play-calling from new defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman forced overtime. In the extra frame, Jonathan Doerer delivered the clutch, game-winning 41-yard field goal to give Notre Dame the 41-38 victory and avoid a disastrous start to the 2021 campaign.

There was a lot of good and whole lot of bad in this one that we’ll be breaking down for the next couple of days before turning the page to Toledo, but for now, enjoy the highlights and remember, it could be a lot worse right now. Notre Dame could have lost.