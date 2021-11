It was a typical Navy game for the Irish. Navy’s offense had a few moments that caused some frustration but otherwise were shut down by the Notre Dame defense. Notre Dame held the Midshipmen to just 184 yards including a measly 18 through the air. The Irish meanwhile racked up 430 yards on offense and nearly doubled the Midshipmen’s first downs while coasting to a 28 point win that felt closer for the first three quarters.