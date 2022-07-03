Hit & Hustle: Interview with ’23 Notre Dame Commit Drayk Bowen

Greg interviewed Notre Dame commit and ace recruiter Drayk Bowen on Friday over on ISD as part of the Hit & Hustle series. Greg dove deep into a number of different topics with Bowen on his development, recruitment, and more.
- Bowen’s versatility in baseball and football
- Summer schedule
- Rise as an athlete
- When he realized he could be a Division I athlete in baseball and football
- Process of gaining good weight after his sophomore year
- The beginning of his recruiting process
- Views of Notre Dame as a youngster
- How Notre Dame made an impact on him as he grew up an Alabama fan
- Impressions of Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman
- Why he is so active in recruiting other players in the class
- What his day is like when someone he has recruited has a commitment
- Leadership role in the recruiting class