Ranking the 2023 Notre Dame Football Recruiting Class, Finding Sleepers

In this video the ISD team discusses their Top 10 picks out of Notre Dame football’s current 2023 commitments. Which players do they believe will be the stars of the 2023 class? They also pick their Top 3 sleepers in the 2023 class.

Personally, I’m a big fan of the ISD guys talking up Adon Shuler as one of the sleepers since, as we all know, the great state of New Jersey produces some of the best talent in the country. In terms of their picks for the best players in the class, it’s awesome to see them all agree that the skill positions players in this class are among the best. That hasn’t happened in a long, long time.