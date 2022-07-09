Hit & Hustle: Former Notre Dame Football CB Troy Pride Jr. Interview

Former Notre Dame standout cornerback and 2020 fourth round NFL Draft pick Troy Pride Jr sat down with Greg.

Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on Twitter July 9, 2022
0

Greg had a chance to interview former Notre Dame CB Troy Pride on Hit & Hustle for Irish Sports Daily on Saturday. The former standout gave a great interview that covered a wide range of topics including:

Troy Pride Jr
Tags
Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on Twitter July 9, 2022
0

You may also like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button