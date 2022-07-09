Hit & Hustle: Former Notre Dame Football CB Troy Pride Jr. Interview

Greg had a chance to interview former Notre Dame CB Troy Pride on Hit & Hustle for Irish Sports Daily on Saturday. The former standout gave a great interview that covered a wide range of topics including:

Troy Pride Jr Day for Play

Blowing up as a recruit and committing to Notre Dame

What it was like during the tough 2016 season

The arrival of strength and conditioning coach Matt Balis

Working through 2017 and becoming a two-year starter

Getting drafted in the 4th round by the Carolina Panthers

His track & field background