Notre Dame held on to a 28-20 win over #16 BYU Saturday night after it looked like the Irish were cruising for a blowout in the Shamrock Series. Up 25-6 in the third quarter, the Irish saw the BYU offense wake up with a lot of help from breakdowns by the Notre Dame defense. In the end, though, Notre Dame sealed the deal by running out the clock after a monster 4th down stop by the defense.

Audric Estime and Logan Diggs both rushed for over 90 yards.

Drew Pyne completed 22 of 28 passes for 262 yards with 3 touchdowns and 1 INT

Michael Mayer had a monster night with 11 catches for 118 and 2 TDs

Jayden Thomas had his breakout game with 3 catches for 74 yards and a highlight-reel touchdown