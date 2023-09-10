Notre Dame and North Carolina State were delayed for almost two hours on Saturday due to severe weather. When the teams returned to the field for action, Notre Dame immediately erupted for an 80-yard touchdown. It wasn’t until a 21-point outburst in the fourth quarter fueled by a pair of Irish interceptions and a pair of Sam Hartman touchdown passes. After a slow start, Hartman finished the day with four touchdown passes – two to sophomore tight end Holden Staes. The Irish defense intercepted Brennan Armstrong three times on the day. Notre Dame has now topped 40 points in every game this season and three in a row – something Notre Dame’s previous offensive coordinator was never able to accomplish.
3 Comments
Brain Kelly made such a big deal of the training table diet of the players.
Well, they never played as well for him as they did after scarfing down several dozen Carter-Finley concession stand hotdogs.
I guess the training table wasn’t the problem.
Or the grass. Or needing a jumbotron. Or the academics. Or……
When you have a skilled experienced & seasoned QB running things,it really makes a difference
When you have a head coach who dares to recruit elites rather than golfs, whose players see he has their backs, and an OC that isn’t so predictable, that also helps.