Notre Dame and North Carolina State were delayed for almost two hours on Saturday due to severe weather. When the teams returned to the field for action, Notre Dame immediately erupted for an 80-yard touchdown. It wasn’t until a 21-point outburst in the fourth quarter fueled by a pair of Irish interceptions and a pair of Sam Hartman touchdown passes. After a slow start, Hartman finished the day with four touchdown passes – two to sophomore tight end Holden Staes. The Irish defense intercepted Brennan Armstrong three times on the day. Notre Dame has now topped 40 points in every game this season and three in a row – something Notre Dame’s previous offensive coordinator was never able to accomplish.