Notre Dame enlisted the help of an old friend for their hype video for today’s Gator Bowl against South Carolina – national championship-winning head coach Lou Holtz. Holtz, who also coached South Carolina, narrated the entire hype video and talked about how special it is to play for Notre Dame and how much everyone else wants to play against Notre Dame. I’m sure it’s just a coincidence that Notre Dame asked Lou for some help on this one considering his ties to South Carolina as well.

Holtz had a successful run at South Carolina after resigning from Notre Dame following the 1996 season but has also associated himself with the Fighting Irish since his coaching days ended. Notre Dame is 3-1 all-time against South Carolina, but the two programs haven’t faced off since 1984. The Irish look to win their 9th game of the season this afternoon and cap off Marcus Freeman’s first season as head coach of the Fighting Irish on a high note.