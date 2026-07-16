Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman Ring NYSE Closing Bell

Notre Dame football kicked off the 2026 season in style by ringing the NYSE closing bell, with head coach Marcus Freeman standing at the podium. While the event might not have grabbed headlines across major sports outlets, it signifies Notre Dame’s ongoing prominence and influence in the college football landscape. The Fighting Irish have a history with the NYSE, having previously participated in a bell-ringing ceremony under former head coach Brian Kelly.

More Than a PR Move

For Notre Dame fans, this is more than just a PR move. It’s a nod to the program’s storied past and its aspirations for the future under Freeman’s leadership. The NYSE appearance underscores the national attention and respect Notre Dame commands, setting the stage for what fans hope will be a successful season.

It’s a reminder of the program’s cultural and financial clout, as well as an opportunity to showcase Notre Dame’s brand on a grand stage. As the season begins, all eyes will be on Freeman and his squad to see whether they can live up to the expectations that come with such a high-profile kickoff.