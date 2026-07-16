Notre Dame QB CJ Carr Says “Leave No Doubt” Is Driving Irish After CFP Snub

Notre Dame QB CJ Carr joined The Rich Eisen Show to discuss the team’s motivation after last year’s College Football Playoff snub. Carr emphasized that the Irish are using the phrase “leave no doubt” as a rallying cry for the upcoming season.

The mantra reflects their determination to avoid leaving their fate in the hands of others, as they did last year. Carr said the team is focused on daily improvement, aiming to be the best version of itself and not repeat past mistakes. With summer ball in full swing, there is a palpable sense of urgency and commitment among the players.

Carr Keeps the Focus on Team Goals

For Notre Dame fans, Carr’s comments reflect the program’s high standards and expectations. The snub is not just a missed opportunity, but a lesson fueling the team’s drive. Carr, already in the Heisman conversation, downplayed the individual hype and focused instead on team success.

His experience at the Manning Passing Camp, where he received valuable insights from Peyton and Eli Manning, underscores his readiness to lead the Irish. With Carr’s leadership and the team’s resolve, Notre Dame appears poised to make a strong statement this season.

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