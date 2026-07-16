Notre Dame QB CJ Carr Praises Marcus Freeman’s Leadership on Rich Eisen Show

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr couldn’t have praised head coach Marcus Freeman more highly during his appearance on The Rich Eisen Show. Carr highlighted Freeman’s authenticity and unwavering support for his players, saying, “He’s the same guy on and off the field. He’s consistent. He loves every one of his players.” Freeman’s leadership style — taking the blame during tough times and deflecting praise to his team when things go well — has clearly resonated with Carr and his teammates. Carr emphasized that Freeman’s competitive nature and consistent presence make him a leader players are eager to follow.

What It Says About Notre Dame’s Culture

For Notre Dame fans, Carr’s endorsement of Freeman is a reassuring sign of the culture being cultivated in South Bend. Freeman’s ability to connect with his players on a personal level and his drive for excellence are setting a new standard for the program. Carr shared an anecdote about Freeman’s even-keeled approach after a tough loss, demonstrating that the coach’s consistency helps keep the team grounded and focused. This kind of leadership could be pivotal in high-pressure games as the Irish navigate a challenging schedule. With Freeman at the helm, Notre Dame seems poised to build on its storied legacy with a renewed sense of purpose and unity.

Key Takeaways