Notre Dame Fans: Prepare for Terrible Beer at the Camping World Bowl

On a positive note, there will be beer for sale at the Camping World Bowl later this month – something Notre Dame fans aren’t used to without alcohol sales to the masses at Notre Dame Stadium. On a negative note, a lot of that beer will apparently be Busch Light according to a tweet from the Camping World Bowl – something many Notre Dame fans probably try to avoid when they can buy beer.
Here’s the tweet from the Camping World Bowl showing off all of the newly purchased Busch Light for the showdown between Iowa State and Notre Dame.
Did a little holiday shopping over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/KD8rQ7vzMG
— Camping World Bowl (@CWBowl) December 16, 2019
Now apparently, this is an Iowa thing. Busch Light serves as the unofficial state beer, and fans from both Iowa and Iowa State can’t get enough of it wherever they go. They take it as a badge of honor to drink stadiums and bars out of it any time they are on the road. Two years ago, they drank the city of Memphis dry of Busch Light at the Liberty Bowl and then attempted to do the same in San Antonio last year for the Alama Bowl.
Iowa's obsession with Busch Light is hilarious and fascinating. Out-of-staters just do not get it, but who does? pic.twitter.com/NzRuwE2XJ8
— Alex Gookin (@_AlexGookin) May 10, 2016
I had no idea this was a thing for Iowa and Iowa State fans and thought the tweet was a joke at first. I can honestly say I don’t remember the last time I saw Busch Light on the menu somewhere. I couldn’t tell you when the last time I had a Busch Light was either – college was quite a few years ago for me at this point. Admittingly though, I try only to drink good beer.
For Notre Dame fans going to the Camping World Bowl, hopefully, there is plenty of other on hand for you all. If not, at least you will be well hydrated in that Florida humidity. I’ll be sitting at home, watching while enjoying a good local Jersey microbrew or two (maybe more if things go south in this one).
