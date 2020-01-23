Clemson and Wisconsin Headline 2020 Notre Dame Football Schedule

Brian Kelly and the Irish will face several ranked opponents, across multiple conferences, and travel to stadiums throughout the country in 2020. A few key matchups define each season, and this year is no different. Two marquee games on the 2020 Notre Dame schedule will likely define the season. In October, Notre Dame will travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Badgers. The following month the Clemson Tigers, who are on the verge of a dynasty, will travel to South Bend.

Wisconsin Badgers

Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Game Time: Saturday, October 3rd Time TBA

Series History: Notre Dame is 8-6-2 all-time against Wisconsin (Last Meeting 1964: Notre Dame won 31-7)

Storylines

Irish finally visit Lambeau Field. It only fits that the Fighting Irish get to play in a stadium named after former Notre Dame standout Curly Lambeau. The Irish star played under legendary coach Knute Rockne and was a Packer icon. Sports fans across the country view Lambeau Field and Notre Dame Stadium as two of the most significant venues in all of sports.

Now, the college program that helped shape the Packers will ultimately get to call Lambeau Field home for one autumn night.

Wisconsin brings an edge. The Badgers had a fantastic season in 2019, which was capsulated by appearances in the Big Ten Championship and Rose Bowl. Although they did not win, the Badgers were in both contests. Let us not forget Wisconsin did beat Michigan by 21-points. Under different circumstances, but the same opponent that knocked the Irish out of Playoff contention.

Resumé Builder for Irish. Besides the Clemson matchup, this will be the biggest game on Notre Dame’s schedule. If the Irish can make it past the Badgers, they will have a strong chance of being undefeated for the battle against Dabo Swinney’s Tigers.

Clemson Tigers

Location: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

Game Time: Saturday, November 7th Time TBA

Series History: Notre Dame is 1-3 all-time against Clemson (Last Meeting 2018: Clemson won 30-3)

Storylines

#1 visiting South Bend? This will be the biggest game at Notre Dame Stadium since the #1 USC Trojans visited in 2005 with Matt Leinhart and Reggie Bush. The Georgia Bulldogs did come to South Bend in2017, the year they went to the National Championship Game, but they were only ranked #15 at the time, and no one was certain on just how great both teams were.

Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne lead Clemson Tigers. Dabo Swinney’s team has made the College Football Playoffs five straight years and have won two of the past four national championships. LSU may have won the national title, but the Clemson Tigers have been the standard of success the past five seasons.

Game of the Century? It’s been a while since the Irish were a part of a “Game of The Century,” but this clash has that possibility. Since the birth of the College Football Playoffs, games like this are few and far between. How big is the hype surrounding this matchup? Notre Dame fans were talking about this game last fall, over a year before the game is set to be played.

Irish visit 5 NFL Stadiums

Bank of America Stadium

The Irish will face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at the home of the Carolina Panthers this September. Brian Kelly and Notre Dame traveled to BT & T Stadium in 2018, the home of the Demon Deacons. Since BT & T Stadium only holds 31,500, this will allow for a broader audience to watch this matchup.

Lambeau Field

Home of the Green Bay Packers, Notre Dame will finally travel to Lambeau Field this upcoming season. This game will be one of the top non-conference matchups of the college football season. Two programs that have had a lot of success these past several years.

Heinz Field

Since the demolition of Pitt Stadium in 1999, the Pittsburgh Panthers have played their home games away from campus. Pittsburgh is a long-time and common opponent for the Fighting Irish. The last trip to Heinz Field was back in 2015 when the Irish won 42-30, and it was mostly a “split-crowd.”

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Notre Dame and Georgia Tech will square-off in Atlanta this season. The Irish have only faced the Yellow Jackets once, since their partnership with the ACC. Notre Dame hasn’t played at Bobby Dodd Stadium since the days of Brady Quinn and Jeff Samardzija back in 2006. Fortunately for the Irish, they will get a motivated Yellow Jackets team at a “neutral-site.”

LA Memorial Stadium

This is a bit of a stretch, but an NFL venue, nevertheless. Notre Dame has had great success against the Trojans under Brian Kelly. The Irish have won 3 straight games in this series.

Home of the LA Rams, LA Memorial Stadium, will host an NFL team this final season before the Rams move into SoFi Stadium in 2021.

Playoff Resumé

Loaded schedule awaits. Notre Dame has one of the toughest schedules in the country, with or without a conference championship game. Even though the “experts” will be astonished by Clemson destroying Pittsburgh in 2018 and Virginia in 2019 at the ACC Championship Game. Opponents that Notre Dame faced and beat in each year, respectively.

Independent Schedule helps Irish. Notre Dame at USC will be the only “on-campus” location the team visits all year. The fanbase will travel all season and make several of these games a 50/50 crowd. Each Fall is unique, but if the Irish go undefeated, they will be in the playoffs, and with this schedule, an 11-1 Notre Dame team would have a strong case at the end of the year.

Final Thoughts

Georgia and Michigan defined 2019. Finishing 11-2 helped cap off a 3-year stretch of 33-wins for the program. However, Notre Dame lost the two biggest games of the season.

Last fall, the Irish faced the Bulldogs and Wolverines on the road. But this year, Notre Dame won’t be playing true road games against Wisconsin and Clemson. The Irish will face the Badgers at a relatively neutral site in Lambeau Field while they will take on the Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium.

The 2020 Notre Dame Football Schedule is full of great matchups and venues. If the Irish want to make it back to the playoffs, they must win at least one of their top matchups against Wisconsin and Clemson. Ian Book, Tommy Rees, and Brian Kelly have the schedule they need in front of them.