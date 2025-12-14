Although the Notre Dame running backs got the national attention, CJ Carr helped make the 2025 Irish offense one of the most dynamic in the country. As a redshirt freshman, CJ Carr’s football IQ and maturity were well beyond that of a first-year starter. Even with Jeremiyah Love getting a bulk of the carries, CJ Carr was listed in the “Heisman Top 10” for a majority of the season. The Notre Dame quarterback’s 2025 season definitely sets him up to be one of the frontrunners for the 2026 Heisman Trophy.

Statistics

Award Nominations: 2025 Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Finalist, 2025 Manning Award Finalist, 2025 Davey O’Brien Award Semifinalist

Passing: 195 for 293 (67%) with 2,741 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns, and 6 interceptions

Rushing: 41 attempts for 33 yards with 3 rushing scores (sacks included)

Great First Season in South Bend

It seems like forever ago that Notre Dame fans were going back and forth on social media, debating if CJ Carr or Kenny Minchey should be the starter against Miami. After week one, it was clear that Marcus Freeman and Mike Denbrock made the right choice.

I cannot wait to see what CJ Carr can do in South Bend against Miami next year. It was tough for Carr to start his career in Miami’s backyard, in front of a “once in a decade” sellout crowd of Hurricanes fans. He made a few mistakes, but next year in South Bend will be a revenge game.

Even though Notre Dame’s identity will always be a physical running team, fans should expect Carr to be the face of the offense in 2026. With the likely departures of Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price to the NFL, Aneyas Williams is the next in line to start at running back. The Irish expect to get Jaden Greathouse (out most of the season), Jordan Faison, KK Smith, Cam Williams, Elijah Burress, and Devin Fitzgerald (2026 commit) back for next year. I fully expect coach Freeman to pick up another receiver via the transfer portal as well.

In addition, the Irish will return perhaps the best offensive line in the country with Anthonie Knapp, Billy Schrauth, Ashton Craig, Guerry Lambert, Sullivan Absher, Aamil Wagner, and Charles Jagusah all potentially back in the blue and gold.

Heisman 2026 Frontrunner

For the third time this century, Notre Dame Football had a player finish in the top three of the Heisman voting with Brady Quinn (3rd, 2006), Manti Te’o (2nd, 2012), and Jeremiyah Love (3rd, 2025).

Mike Denbrock has already coached a Heisman winner via Jayden Daniels at LSU, and he could be primed to coach Carr to the same honor in 2026. With Notre Dame’s favorable schedule next fall and high-powered offensive potential, CJ Carr will be on the watchlist immediately.

Final Thoughts

I never would have thought in my wildest dreams that Notre Dame at Stanford would be the last time Irish fans got to see CJ Carr, Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price, and Malachi Fields on the same offense. But I could write a manifesto on my thoughts about that situation.

Nevertheless, assuming Marcus Freeman is back in South Bend, this Notre Dame Football team is going to be just as good as they have been the last several seasons. Ideally, this Irish football team will be playing with a “chip on their shoulder” right out of the gate and won’t let the 2026 Fighting Irish leave their fate up to the playoff committee.

It is wild to see the Indiana Hoosiers have a Heisman winner before Notre Dame in my lifetime. Let us hope that this time next year things are different for the Irish, both in New York and in the College Football Playoff picture.

The sports calendar always seems to fly by. Before you know it, the Irish will be back on the field next fall, and everything happening right now will only make next year’s team more motivated to win a national championship.