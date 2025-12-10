After being ranked ahead of Miami for weeks, and in front of Alabama before their lackluster win over (5–7) Auburn (followed up by a 21-point loss to Georgia), the CFP Committee decided to put both teams ahead of the Irish. This was after the AP Poll, Coaches Poll, ESPN FPI, and even Vegas oddsmakers had the Fighting Irish in the playoffs. The Disney machine (ESPN and ACC) matched “war time” propaganda levels. Ultimately, the Atlantic Coast Conference severely hurt a relationship with one of their top business partners.

ACC’s Anti-Notre Dame Campaign

First of all, this is America. The Atlantic Coast Conference had it within their right to publicly deter the committee from picking the Irish and “re-play” whatever games they saw fit. But by doing so, the ACC decided to make their relationship with Notre Dame personal, which will have a dramatic effect on their business.

I hope replaying the “Notre Dame vs. Miami Week 1 Game” was worth it, because no school in the country wants to join the ACC. In fact, the conference itself is hanging on by a thread. If it weren’t for their contracts, most schools would have left for greener pastures a long time ago.

ND AD Pete Bevacqua News Conference

As a Notre Dame fan, I fully stand behind Pete Bevacqua and his next course of action. I believe that he is one of the best athletic directors in the country and an even better businessman.

When asked about his thoughts on the playoff dilemma last week, the Notre Dame athletic director said, “We were definitely being targeted.” Pete Bevacqua expanded on Notre Dame’s influence by stating, “ACC football stadiums sell out 23% of the time, but 90% when Notre Dame visits.” He added that TV ratings also rise when ND is involved.

He summarized his feelings when he said, “Why would you attack an unbelievably important business partner in football?” For a conference that is vastly behind the Big Ten, SEC, and maybe even the Big 12, it was not a good idea. The Notre Dame athletic director stood up for the university and any conference in America would gladly accept the Irish.

It Is All About the Money

I understand how the other programs are jealous of Notre Dame for being a part-time member. But that is how desperate the Atlantic Coast Conference is for Notre Dame’s business. They will allow them to only play five games because it is better than “zero games” for their revenue. Besides a buyout (which I am sure ND could write a check for tomorrow), the ACC has no leverage over the Irish.

The Atlantic Coast Conference is forcing programs under contract to stay in the league. Am I the only person that finds that ironic? It is almost like they have a fence around these schools telling them they do not have “free will.” Florida State and Clemson’s buyouts are currently projected to be around $165 million, but will be reduced to $75 million starting in 2030. Notre Dame’s buyout is said to be less, since they are not a full member.

Whenever the traditional football programs in the ACC can afford it, they will be headed to the Big Ten or SEC. Schools like Duke or North Carolina would have left a long time ago if there was as much money in basketball as football. The smaller schools will head to the Big 12, American Athletic Conference, or even Pac-12 (still around).

Final Thoughts

To the ACC social media team, I sure hope throwing your best business partner under the bus was worth it. Considering Miami likely won’t even make it out of College Station, the Atlantic Coast Conference may have cost themselves hundreds of millions of dollars if Notre Dame ends up leaving—which will create a trickle-down effect in the upcoming years by other programs.

I would not be surprised to see the ACC become the next Pac-12 in the next decade.