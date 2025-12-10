After being ranked ahead of Miami for weeks, and in front of Alabama before their lackluster win over (5–7) Auburn (followed up by a 21-point loss to Georgia), the CFP Committee decided to put both teams ahead of the Irish. This was after the AP Poll, Coaches Poll, ESPN FPI, and even Vegas oddsmakers had the Fighting Irish in the playoffs. The Disney machine (ESPN and ACC) matched “war time” propaganda levels. Ultimately, the Atlantic Coast Conference severely hurt a relationship with one of their top business partners.
ACC’s Anti-Notre Dame Campaign
First of all, this is America. The Atlantic Coast Conference had it within their right to publicly deter the committee from picking the Irish and “re-play” whatever games they saw fit. But by doing so, the ACC decided to make their relationship with Notre Dame personal, which will have a dramatic effect on their business.
I hope replaying the “Notre Dame vs. Miami Week 1 Game” was worth it, because no school in the country wants to join the ACC. In fact, the conference itself is hanging on by a thread. If it weren’t for their contracts, most schools would have left for greener pastures a long time ago.
ND AD Pete Bevacqua News Conference
As a Notre Dame fan, I fully stand behind Pete Bevacqua and his next course of action. I believe that he is one of the best athletic directors in the country and an even better businessman.
When asked about his thoughts on the playoff dilemma last week, the Notre Dame athletic director said, “We were definitely being targeted.” Pete Bevacqua expanded on Notre Dame’s influence by stating, “ACC football stadiums sell out 23% of the time, but 90% when Notre Dame visits.” He added that TV ratings also rise when ND is involved.
He summarized his feelings when he said, “Why would you attack an unbelievably important business partner in football?” For a conference that is vastly behind the Big Ten, SEC, and maybe even the Big 12, it was not a good idea. The Notre Dame athletic director stood up for the university and any conference in America would gladly accept the Irish.
It Is All About the Money
I understand how the other programs are jealous of Notre Dame for being a part-time member. But that is how desperate the Atlantic Coast Conference is for Notre Dame’s business. They will allow them to only play five games because it is better than “zero games” for their revenue. Besides a buyout (which I am sure ND could write a check for tomorrow), the ACC has no leverage over the Irish.
The Atlantic Coast Conference is forcing programs under contract to stay in the league. Am I the only person that finds that ironic? It is almost like they have a fence around these schools telling them they do not have “free will.” Florida State and Clemson’s buyouts are currently projected to be around $165 million, but will be reduced to $75 million starting in 2030. Notre Dame’s buyout is said to be less, since they are not a full member.
Whenever the traditional football programs in the ACC can afford it, they will be headed to the Big Ten or SEC. Schools like Duke or North Carolina would have left a long time ago if there was as much money in basketball as football. The smaller schools will head to the Big 12, American Athletic Conference, or even Pac-12 (still around).
Final Thoughts
To the ACC social media team, I sure hope throwing your best business partner under the bus was worth it. Considering Miami likely won’t even make it out of College Station, the Atlantic Coast Conference may have cost themselves hundreds of millions of dollars if Notre Dame ends up leaving—which will create a trickle-down effect in the upcoming years by other programs.
I would not be surprised to see the ACC become the next Pac-12 in the next decade.
If anything this season provides more proof why ND should NOT join a conference. First of all the conference championship game is obviously meaningless. So that old argument about playing in the conference championship to help your resume is DOA. Alabama got smacked and had -3 yards rushing, plus 2 other losses. And the committee was like that never happened. And ND would be giving up scheduling freedom, money and yes a lucrative NBC contract for absolutely nothing.
And make no bones about it. Haters don’t want the Irish to join a conference because they think it will help the Irish. Quite the opposite. They want ND to join a conference because it would actually hurt the Irish.
I think this will only solidify NDs refusal to join any conference.
No, the conference championship game is not meaningless. Instead, the committee was not going to punish Alabama for losing a conference championship game that Notre Dame will never play in. For all the This is consistent with what happened with the Baylor/TCU debacle in 2014 leading to Ohio State leapfrogging both and making the field. The only reason why that didn’t have longer lasting effects was Ohio State’s … actually winning the title. But it did cause the Big 12 to add, or rather restore, its conference title game (which they only dropped because Texas didn’t want to play in one).
As for last year, SMU got in because even after they lost the ACC title game on a 56 yard field goal kicked with 3 seconds left on the clock, they still had an 11-2 record. As last season was even worse than this one in terms of elite teams, that was still one of the best records among P-4 teams. And the team that the committee picked SMU over? 9-3 ALABAMA. (Or 9-3 Ole Miss. Or 9-3 South Carolina. Or 10-2 Miami. Or 10-2 BYU. Or 10-3 Iowa State. Like I said: bad year).