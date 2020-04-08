Notre Dame Football Releases Top 10 TE Catches in Program History

Notre Dame has been releasing some absolutely great content over the last few weeks as most of the nation is stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Yesterday they put together a video with the top-10 catches by tight ends in program history that has some great moments in Fighting Irish history that will also be sure to spur some debate.
10. Alize Mack’s one-foot TD against Florida State in 2018
9. Kyle Rudolph’s game-winner against Purdue in 2009 (aka the Clausen Turf Toe game)
8. Andy Heck’s 2-point conversion against USC in 1986
7. Tyler Eifert’s leaping TD against Stanford in 2012
6. Ben Koyack’s game-winner from Everett Golson against Stanford in 2014
5. Ken MacAfee’s 77-yard catch from Joe Montana in 1977
4. Kyle Rudolph’s 95-yard TD from Dayne Crist against Michigan in 2010
3. Irv’s Smith’s absolutely ridiculous tackle-breaking TD
2. Dave Casper setting up the game winning FG against Alabama in the ’73 Sugar Bowl
1. Tom Clements to Robin Weber to seal the ’73 title
This was a great list and such a fun video to watch. I was a little surprised to see Alize Mack make an appearance even though that touchdown against Florida State was excellent.
The Irv Smith catch, while not necessarily as impactful as the Casper and Weber catches though, is still one of the most ridiculous plays in Notre Dame football history. It’s one that I still vividly remember from my formative days of being a Notre Dame football fan as a then 10-year old growing up in the heart of Penn State country.
That 95 yarder to Rudolph is such a good example of why the expectations for Dayne Crist were so high too. Crist throws an absolute rope 45 yards in the air to Rudolph in stride. Oh, what could have been.
Hopefully, WatchND has more videos like this coming our way.
0 comments