Drayk Bowen isn’t taking full reps this spring as he recovers from off-season shoulder surgery, but that hasn’t changed his role within Notre Dame’s defense. If anything, it has expanded it. As Bowen works his way back to full arrwngth, his impact has shifted from making plays to helping run the defense. He’s more involved in communication, more engaged in film study, and more focused on understanding how everything fits together before the ball is even snapped.

“Leave no doubt,” Bowen said. “Don’t put the season in anybody else’s hands.”

That message has become a central theme for Notre Dame this offseason. For Bowen, it also reflects where he is in his development.

A different kind of spring

Bowen’s spring isn’t about competing for a role. That part is already well established after starting 28 games over the past two seasons.

Instead, it’s about growing into a bigger one.

Without full participation in practice, Bowen has focused on the mental side of the position. He’s spending more time breaking down film, sitting in on meetings, and studying how offenses are attacking the Irish defense.

“You’re watching film, kind of figuring out what an offense is trying to do,” Bowen said. “Meeting with coaches – even offensive coaches. Just trying to figure out what they’re looking at.”

That perspective matters for a linebacker.

It’s a position that requires more than just reacting. It requires anticipating, communicating, and getting everyone aligned before the snap. Bowen is using this time to sharpen that part of his game.

“Trying to understand what an offense is doing so I can interpret it instead of reacting post-snap,” he said.

That shift is where real growth happens.

From experience to command

Bowen has already played a lot of football. He’s been part of big games, high-pressure moments, and a defense that has shown both its potential and its inconsistencies. He’s racked up 144 tackles the past two seasons, along with 8.5 TFL and 4.5 sacks. He also forced three fumbles, all in 2024 inclduing a huge one in the National Championship Game.

Now the focus is on turning that experience into command.

“You’ve played with some dudes now,” Bowen said. “You trust each other a lot.”

That trust simplifies everything.

Instead of worrying about where teammates are supposed to be, players can play faster. Communication becomes easier. Adjustments happen more naturally.

“You don’t have to necessarily communicate a huge amount,” Bowen said. “Everybody kind of knows what they’re supposed to be doing.”

For a defense looking to eliminate the mistakes that showed up at times last season, that familiarity is critical. It also allows a linebacker like Bowen to take on a larger role in organizing the defense.

Playing through it and learning from it

Bowen’s current approach is formed by how last season ended. After suffering a labrum injury, he continued to play through pain before undergoing surgery in January.

“It was pretty painful,” Bowen said. “But if I could manage it, they were going to let me play.”

That experience validated what it takes to get through a season. It also made this spring more important. Rather than rushing back, Bowen is focused on making sure he’s fully prepared when it matters most.

“I’m feeling great,” he said. “It’s been a really good recovery – making sure I get however long I need.”

The expectation is that he’ll be back to full speed by early summer, giving him time to ramp up before fall camp.

Building something that shows up in the fall

Even without full reps, Bowen is still molding the defense. He’s communicating. He’s observing. He’s helping younger players understand what’s expected. He’s digesting everything happening around him.

And all of that is building toward something bigger. For a defense loaded with talent at all three levels, to be a strength of the team, the difference will come down to execution and consistency. That starts with preparation and communication, two areas where Bowen is taking on a larger role this spring.

He’s not just working to get back on the field. He’s working to make sure that when he does, the defense around him is ready. Because when the season starts, Notre Dame won’t just need Bowen to make plays. It needs him to run the defense.