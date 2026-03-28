For most of the offseason, the assumption around Notre Dame’s running back room appeared straightforward. Aneyas Williams, the veteran presence and emotional leader of the group, would step into the RB1 role following the departures of Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price. It made sense on paper. Williams had paid his dues, flashed late last season, and earned the trust of the staff. But, a few weeks into spring practice, that narrative is already being challenged.

Not because Williams has done anything wrong, but because Nolan James is making it impossible to ignore his push, and according to running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider, the job was never going to be handed to anyone in the first place.

“Look, it’s a job wide open. We need everybody to compete. The best way you get better is competition,” Seider said on Friday

A Competition, Not a Coronation

The idea that Williams would take over as the lead back was rooted more in projection than anything the staff had actually said. Inside the program, the approach has been far more direct.

Earn it.

Seider made it clear that replacing the production of Love and Price is not about plugging in the next name on the depth chart. It is about finding the best player right now.

“The opportunity to be the guy is now.”

That applies to Williams. It applies to Kedren Young, when he is back from injury. And it absolutely applies to Nolan James.

The difference early this spring is that James is taking that message and running with it.

Nolan James’ Moment Has Arrived

James entered last season as a talented but buried freshman. With Love and Price dominating touches, there simply was not a path to meaningful snaps. But internally, the staff saw something more.

“He was ready last year. He just had to wait his turn because J Love and Jadarian Price were so good.”

That context changes how this spring should be viewed. James isn’t just a young player trying to catch up. He is someone who has already been deemed capable, now moving into a situation where opportunity finally matches ability.

And he has approached it like someone who understands exactly what is in front of him.

“He does such a tremendous job of doing extra. He trained like a pro. Like he’s in this building 7, 8, 9:00 every night.”

That type of preparation is often what separates contenders in a wide-open battle. With no established starter, each detail matters. Every rep matters. Every extra hour matters.

James is stacking all of it.

The Game Is Slowing Down

Perhaps the biggest sign that James’ surge is real is not just the praise from his position coach. It is how he describes his own development.

“The game has slowed down tenfold for me. Just everything’s just coming to me a lot more naturally now.”

That jump from year one to year two is often where running backs take off.The hesitation disappears. The reads become instinctive. The confidence grows. It did for Jeremiyah Love especially.

Seider sees that same evolution, especially in how James processes the game.

“He’s like a quarterback playing running back. He can already see things that most guys can’t at the running back position.”

That level of vision and understanding is what turns a rotation piece into a potential feature back. And it is a big reason why this competition may not follow the script many expected.

Where Aneyas Williams Still Fits

None of this removes Williams from the equation. At all.

If anything, he remains one of the most important pieces in the room. His leadership, toughness, and experience continue to set the tone for a group that is still finding its identity.

But what has changed is the formality of the decision. What previously seemed like a natural progression into RB1 now has to be earned in real time. And that is exactly how Seider wants it.

After seeing what happened last season when Notre Dame leaned heavily on its top backs, the staff is not interested in forcing a rotation or defaulting to seniority. The best players will play.

That opens the door for someone like James to accelerate the timeline.

A Battle That Will Define the Offense

There are plenty of storylines surrounding Notre Dame this spring, but few hold more significance than this one.

Replacing Love and Price is not simply about finding a way to divide up carries. It is about identifying the player who can anchor the offense, handle volume, and create explosive plays.

Right now, that answer is still uncertain. Williams has delivered whenever called upon in the past, but what is becoming clear is that Nolan James is not waiting for his turn anymore. He is forcing the conversation.

And if his present trajectory continues, what once looked like Aneyas Williams’ job could turn into a surprise position battle this spring and fall.