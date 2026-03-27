For all the attention on Notre Dame’s defensive line additions and the stability of year two for coordinator Chris Ash, one position group quietly has the potential to define the unit in 2026. Linebacker.

It’s not just about talent – though there’s plenty of that. It’s about experience, depth, and a growing level of comfort within the system that could allow this group to emerge as a true strength.

And according to Drayk Bowen, that belief isn’t just internal optimism. It’s realistic.

“I think that’s a pretty realistic thing,” Bowen said when asked if the linebackers can be the strength of the defense. “We’ve got a lot of depth everywhere. It’s something where we can all help the defense.”

That confidence is rooted in a group that has played a lot of football together – and is now being asked to take the next step.

Experience that matters

At the core of Notre Dame’s linebacker room is a group of players who have cumulatively played a lot of big-time football together. Bowen, Jaylen Sneed, Jaiden Ausberry, Kynstonn Viliamu-Asa and others have logged meaningful snaps in high-leverage situations, learning through both success and adversity over the past few seasons.

That shared experience is starting to show up in how the group operates.

“You’ve played with some dudes now,” Bowen said. “You trust each other a lot.”

That trust allows players to play faster. Instead of thinking through assignments, they can react – a critical difference at linebacker, where hesitation often leads to missed opportunities.

It also simplifies communication.

“You don’t have to necessarily communicate a huge amount,” Bowen said. “Everybody kind of knows what they’re supposed to be doing.”

That kind of familiarity can be a major advantage, especially early in the season when defenses are still finding their rhythm.

Depth across the board

Beyond the top of the depth chart, Notre Dame is building something just as important – depth.

With several players gaining experience and younger linebackers stepping into larger roles this spring, the unit is starting to look more complete. That depth has a direct impact on performance.

“The deeper the room is, the better it’s going to be,” Bowen said.

It allows players to rotate, stay fresh, and maintain a high level of intensity throughout games. It also creates internal competition, pushing everyone in the room to improve. And perhaps most importantly, it provides insurance.

In a long season, depth isn’t a luxury – it’s a necessity. Notre Dame has seen that all too often the past several years, not just at linebacker but at several position groups on defense. Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa was the most notable linebacker to go down with a major injury last year, but Bowen was banged up all season as well and needed off-season surgery.

A faster, more aggressive unit

One of the biggest benefits of experience and depth is how it translates on the field.

Speed.

Not just physical speed, but mental speed — the ability to diagnose plays quickly and react without hesitation. For Bowen, that’s where this group can take a noticeable step forward.

“It’s going to help us play a lot more clean, a lot more aggressive,” he said.

That aggressiveness is key in a defense that wants to dictate terms rather than react.

When linebackers are confident in their assignments and trust the players around them, they can attack. They can shoot gaps, close space, and make plays behind the line of scrimmage.

That’s when the position group starts to change the complexion of a defense.

Leadership taking shape

Another important factor in the group’s potential is leadership. With veteran players stepping into more prominent roles, the linebacker room is beginning to take on a new identity.

That leadership doesn’t just come from experience – it comes from accountability and communication.

Linebackers are often the bridge between the defensive line and the secondary. They’re responsible for making calls, adjusting alignments, and ensuring everyone is on the same page.

As players like Bowen and Sneed grow into those responsibilities, the entire defense benefits.

The challenge ahead

Of course, potential doesn’t automatically translate to production. The same group that now believes it can be a strength also experienced inconsistency at times last season – especially early on as they were adapting to a new defensive coordinator. There were moments where execution broke down, communication faltered, or big plays were allowed.

That’s the next hurdle. Turning experience into consistency.

It’s something new linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary has already emphasized this spring, focusing on fundamentals and eliminating the small mistakes that add up over time.

If that message takes hold, the ceiling for this group is high.

A chance to define the defense

Notre Dame’s defense has the pieces to be one of the best units in the country.

The defensive line has been retooled. The secondary should be elite with Leonard Moore, Christian Gray, and Adon Shuler back, along with key portal additions of Jayden Sanders and DJ McKinney. And the system under Chris Ash is entering Year 2.

But linebackers often determine how it all fits together. They’re involved in everything – stopping the run, covering in space, blitzing, and communicating.

If this group takes the step it believes it can, it won’t just be solid. It will be a driving force. And if that happens, Notre Dame’s defense won’t just improve in 2026. It will be elite.