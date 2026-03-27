There were easier paths available to Jaylen Sneed this offseason. He could have entered the NFL Draft. He could have explored the transfer portal. Instead, he chose to come back to Notre Dame, and in doing so, gave the Irish something they didn’t fully have a year ago. An experienced, versatile linebacker ready to lead.

“I feel like just all our returning production, all my boys came back, we got a returning quarterback,” Sneed said. “I really just feel like this is the best team I’ve been a part of. It would be stupid of me not to come back and try to win a national championship.”

That decision immediately raised the ceiling of Notre Dame’s defense.

A career defined by versatility

Since arriving in South Bend as a highly touted athlete, Sneed has been one of the most versatile defenders on the roster.

Early in his career, he was used as a hybrid – splitting time between linebacker and edge, flashing as a pass rusher while still developing as an every-down defender. That usage showed up in his production, with pressures, tackles for loss, and situational impact rather than steady, full-time snaps.

But that began to change over the last two seasons. Sneed saw an expanded role within the defense, finishing with 86 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 5.5 combined over the last two years. He also forced three fumbles all while only starting a combined 10 of 28 games. More importantly, he showed growth in understanding the structure of the defense — not just attacking, but fitting within the scheme.

Now, entering his second season under defensive coordinator Chris Ash, that evolution is expected to continue.

“I feel very comfortable, especially it being my second year with Coach Ash,” Sneed said. “I feel like I just know what he likes.”

From playmaker to leader

Sneed’s return isn’t just about production – it’s about leadership. And while his on-field role will continue to grow, his biggest impact may come in how he leads those around him.

“I feel like it’s really not about me,” Sneed said. “The thing I want to bring to the table this year is leadership. I just want to be able to bring my brothers along.”

That mindset reflects a shift that often happens with experienced players. Early in their careers, the focus is on earning playing time and making an impact. Later, it becomes about elevating the entire unit.

For Sneed, that means helping a linebacker group that is both talented and still developing in key areas.

Growing within the system

Even with his experience, Sneed acknowledged that growth is still happening – especially with changes around him.

“It’s been difficult learning new stuff with coach BJ,” Sneed said, referring to linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary. “He definitely likes stuff different than Max did,” Sneed said, comparing Jean-Mary to former LB coach Max Bullough

That adjustment is part of the challenge this spring.

Sneed is not only continuing to master Chris Ash’s defensive system but also adapting to a new voice and new expectations within the linebacker room. At the same time, he’s being asked to take on more responsibility – particularly as an inside linebacker, where communication and consistency are critical.

“Both, like I said, athletic guys that have a lot of experience. I think both played mainly at the weak-side linebacker throughout their career. So, those guys having to slide inside and kind of make the calls and get us in the right defenses with the adjustments and the checks, I think that’s been a challenge that they’re excited about,” Jean-Mary said on Wednesday of Sneed and Jaiden Ausberry.

Jean-Mary acknowledged that it’s not an easy task for either of them.

“And they’re learning – one, it’s not as easy as they probably thought, and two, it’s very, very important to make sure that the other 10 guys on the field are all on the same page in terms of changes and things that aren’t easy learning curves.”

A defense with expectations

Sneed’s decision to return was heavily influenced by what he saw around him.

“This is the best team I’ve been a part of,” he said.

That belief is shared across the roster. With CJ Carr back at quarterback, key contributors returning on both sides of the ball, and another strong recruiting and transfer cycle, Notre Dame enters 2026 with legitimate expectations.

For the defense, that means turning flashes into consistency. And that’s where Sneed comes in.

He has the athletic ability to make game-changing plays and the experience to understand when and how to make them within the structure of the defense.

The next step

Sneed has already shown he can impact games. He’s flashed as a pass rusher. He’s made plays in space. He’s proven he can handle multiple roles within the defense.

Now, the next step is putting it all together. Consistency. Communication. Leadership.

If he can take that step, Sneed won’t just be one of Notre Dame’s most important defenders. He’ll be one of the players who defines the unit and improve his draft stock significantly.