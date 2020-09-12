ESPN Thanks Notre Dame On Behalf of the Rest of College Football

Image: Photo: Allen Kee/ESPN Images

It is quite something to see ESPN thanking Notre Dame for joining the ACC and potentially being the lynchpin for the conference continuing its plans to play football this fall when the Big 10 and Pac 12 announced they were postponing their seasons. But, that is exactly what ESPN did earlier today with this video.

This is going to piss off Michigan fans something fierce and I can’t say that bothers me one bit. Still, it’s beyond wild seeing ESPN throwing so much love Notre Dame’s way for their part in the ACC moving forward with its season in 2020.

