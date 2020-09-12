Highlights from Notre Dame’s 27-13 Victory Over Duke to Start 2020

It wasn’t always pretty, but it was football none the less and right now can any of us ask for anything more? Well, Michigan fans can, but that’s their problem. The Irish kicked off their season with a season opener that was a bit sloppier than normal considering the Irish didn’t have a spring ball that ended with a victory none the less.

Notre Dame, playing in their first conference game of all-time, beat Duke 27-13 behind the play of its defense and the running of sophomore Kyren Williams. More to come on this one, but for now, here are the highlights.