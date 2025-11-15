Notre Dame delivered a complete, wire-to-wire performance in Pittsburgh, overwhelming No. 23 Pitt 37–15 behind explosive plays, relentless defense, and a ground game led by Jeremiyah Love. The Irish struck twice in the first 20 seconds, built a 21–3 halftime lead, and never let the Panthers threaten as Marcus Freeman’s team earned its most convincing road win of the season. From Tae Johnson’s pick-six to C.J. Carr’s efficient three-touchdown afternoon, the Irish controlled every phase in a game that showcased November football at its best.
- Love’s lightning strike opens the scoring. Jeremiyah Love took Notre Dame’s first offensive snap 56 yards to the house, setting the tone for a dominant day on the ground.
- Tae Johnson’s pick-six makes it 14–0 in seconds. On Pitt’s first play after the kickoff, Johnson jumped a route and returned it 49 yards for his first career touchdown.
- Carr to Fields — twice. C.J. Carr connected with Malachi Fields for touchdowns of 25 and 6 yards, part of Fields’ season-high 7 receptions for 99 yards.
- Shuler flips the momentum back after a pick-six. After Pitt cut the lead to 28–9 on a defensive touchdown, Adon Shuler returned the blocked PAT for two points to immediately reclaim control.
- Carr adds a rushing score to finish it.
The freshman QB punched in a 5-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to close out a 212-yard, three-score performance.
- Special teams shine.
Erik Schmidt went 5-for-5 on PATs, Jordan Faison added 36 punt return yards, and Jadarian Price flipped the field with a 43-yard kickoff return.