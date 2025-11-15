Notre Dame delivered a complete, wire-to-wire performance in Pittsburgh, overwhelming No. 23 Pitt 37–15 behind explosive plays, relentless defense, and a ground game led by Jeremiyah Love. The Irish struck twice in the first 20 seconds, built a 21–3 halftime lead, and never let the Panthers threaten as Marcus Freeman’s team earned its most convincing road win of the season. From Tae Johnson’s pick-six to C.J. Carr’s efficient three-touchdown afternoon, the Irish controlled every phase in a game that showcased November football at its best.

The freshman QB punched in a 5-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to close out a 212-yard, three-score performance. Special teams shine.

Erik Schmidt went 5-for-5 on PATs, Jordan Faison added 36 punt return yards, and Jadarian Price flipped the field with a 43-yard kickoff return.