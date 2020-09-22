Not Good: Notre Dame Football Cancels Tuesday’s Practice

On Saturday we got a subtle reminder that Notre Dame was playing football during a pandemic when they announced that they would be without eight members of their football for their contest with South Florida – most presumably for COVID-19 reasons. On Tuesday, we got a slap in the face reminder when Notre Dame was forced to cancel practice on one of the most critical days of the week for game prep.

After playing on Saturday without numerous players, Brian Kelly implored his team to stay vigilant and wear their masks so they wouldn’t find themselves in a similar situation. Three days later, the Irish were forced to cancel practice.

In the pre-season, Kelly mentioned Tuesday and Wednesday practice sessions specifically as the most crucial to being able to play a game the same weekend. That makes this afternoon’s news troubling.

There’s no other way to describe this development other than not good. Not good at all.

Yesterday, Notre Dame announced that it had four positive results and an additional six players in quarantine while noting that none of those players participated in last week’s win over South Florida.

September 21 – Testing Update pic.twitter.com/6jwaDSeyGk — Notre Dame Football PR Team (@NDFootballPR) September 21, 2020

Obviously we’ll be monitoring this situation, but today’s developments certainly do not look good for Notre Dame to be playing this weekend on the road at Wake Forest at this point.