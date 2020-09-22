Notre Dame Football Primer: Irish Face first Road Test at Wake Forest

After a tremendous performance in week two, Brian Kelly and the Irish hit the road for the first time in 2020. Notre Dame is quite familiar with the Demon Deacons, and this will be another opportunity to improve offensively. Wake Forest has already faced the Clemson Tigers in week one, so this will be an excellent test for the Irish to see how they compare to the #1 team in the country.

Essential Game Info:

Game Time: September 26th at 12:00 p.m. on ABC

September 26th at 12:00 p.m. on ABC Location: Truist Field, Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Truist Field, Winston-Salem, North Carolina Matchup History: The Irish are 4-0 all-time against Wake Forest (Last Meeting 2018: Notre Dame won 56 to 27)

The Irish are 4-0 all-time against Wake Forest (Last Meeting 2018: Notre Dame won 56 to 27) Current Odds: Notre Dame -18.5

Weather Forecast

The current forecast for GameDay shows a 20% chance of rain with a high of 73 degrees and a low of 62.

Wake Forest Details:

Conference: Atlantic Coast Conference

Atlantic Coast Conference Head Coach: Dave Clawson

Dave Clawson 2020 Record: 0-2 (0-2)

0-2 (0-2) 2019 Record: 8-5 (4-4)

Wake Forest Storylines:

Demon Deacons off to a slow start. Dave Clawson’s team may be 0-2, but they certainly should not be overlooked. In week one, the Demon Deacons lost 37 to 13 against the Clemson Tigers, common for most ACC teams. Last weekend, Wake Forest lost a nail biter to N.C. State by a score of 45 to 42. The Demon Deacons will present a modest road test for the Irish this weekend.

Four game bowl streak for the program. It is impressive what Dave Clawson has been able to construct in Winston-Salem. Wake Forest has been typically known as a basketball school, but since Clawson has arrived, the program has been one of the better teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Key Demon Deacon Players. Wake Forest is led by quarterback Sam Hartman, who the Irish faced back in 2018. Hartman is 34 for 57 (59.6%) with 1 touchdown and 0 interceptions. On the ground, he has 17 attempts for -40 yards rushing and 10 sacks. Undoubtedly not ideal statistics facing the Notre Dame defensive line this weekend.

Kenneth Walker III leads the rushing attack with 33 attempts for 150 yards (4.5 yards per carry) and 3 touchdowns. Jaquarii Roberson and Taylor Morin headline the top receivers for Wake Forest. Roberson has 11 catches for 167 yards with 1 touchdown, while Morin has 12 receptions for 145 yards and 1 touchdown.

Notre Dame Storylines:

Can the Notre Dame Offense build off last week’s performance? I did not anticipate the Irish Offense to explode as they did against the South Florida Bulls. Many expected Ian Book and the offense to improve, but not that rapidly. Notre Dame has a strong offensive line and stable running backs, but the biggest question remains the passing attack.

Ian Book still missed several “layups” last weekend that would cost the Irish against top tier competition. If the Irish can strengthen their passing game, they will have a chance to win the ACC.

More faces emerging on the Irish Offense. The best part of watching Notre Dame Football each season is finding the new “household names” that will arise on the roster. Fans all know about Mayer, Williams, and Wilkins from the Duke game, but even more players stepped up against USF.

Chris Tyree and C’ Bo Flemister proved to be viable backups to Kyren Williams. At the same time, Tommy Tremble and Braden Lenzy are starting to bring stability in the receiving game.

Depth is the key to Clark Lea’s Defense. Even without TaRiq Bracy, Kyle Hamilton, Marist Liufau, Ovie Oghoufo, and Shayne Simon, the Notre Dame Defense completed a shutout against South Florida. As mentioned in previous articles, this defense has backups that would be playing at other Division one programs.

Even former Mr. Football in Indiana, Jack Kiser, went from the practice squad earlier in the week to receiving the game ball against the Bulls.

Head to Head Matchups:

Notre Dame Offense vs. Wake Forest Defense: Tommy Rees called a terrific game against South Florida last week and implemented a variety of players. As the passing attack continues to improve, this offense can be even better than it was against the Bulls.

Wake Forest is giving up 41 points per game, and I expect Notre Dame to match or even go over that this weekend.

Advantage: Notre Dame

Wake Forest Offense vs. Notre Dame Defense: The Demon Deacons have averaged 27.5 points per game through their first two matchups. Against #1 Clemson, Wake Forest only put up 13 points. Conversely, the Irish defense has only given up a single touchdown this season.

Clark Lea’s defense has been playing hungry, and with this deep of a roster, it will be hard for Wake Forest to move the ball.

Advantage: Notre Dame

Special Teams: Wake Forest’s kicker, Nick Sciba, is 2 for 4 on the season with a long of 42 yards. Conversely, Jonathan Doerer is 3 for 4 through the first two games with a long of 48 yards.

With Chris Tyree returning kickoffs and Bo Bauer leading the special teams, I am giving the Irish the advantage in this department.

Advantage: Notre Dame

My Prediction:

Notre Dame Football looked great last weekend. The competition was not the best, that is certain, but South Florida is not an FCS opponent. If Brian Kelly wants to make his team elite, the Irish will beat Wake Forest by more points this weekend than Clemson did a few weeks ago.

At halftime against South Florida, Brian Kelly said, “We want a shutout,” followed by “I’m tired of being the nice guy.” That is the mindset Notre Dame fans want to see in these matchups. For better or worse, I have the Irish winning this one big again and showing the nation they can beat teams by just as many points as Dabo Swinney’s Tigers.

Prediction: Notre Dame 42 Wake Forest 10