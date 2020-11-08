Watch Notre Dame Player’s Lockerroom Celebration After Knocking Off Clemson

Notre Dame football players were unsurprisingly ecstatic after knocking off the #1 team in the country on Saturday night. After years and years of coming up short in these games, the Irish rallied late to force overtime and then finish off the upset in double overtime. Notre Dame’s video crew captured the emotion of the team immediately following the win and in the lockerroom.

Four years ago this week, Notre Dame lost on the road to Navy during their disastrous 4-8 campaign in 2016. Four years later, the Irish are undefeated at 7-0 and just ended Clemson’s 36-game regular-season winning streak.

There’s still a long road ahead of the Irish to end this season with a similar celebration, but for now, have yourselves a night – and a day – Irish, you deserve it.