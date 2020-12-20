Former Notre Dame Defender Trolls Ex-DC Mike Elko Over Playoff Tweet

Former Notre Dame and current Texas A&M defensive coordinator was understandably a little frustrated when the Aggies were left out of the playoffs while a team that played six games, Ohio State, essentially got a free pass from the committee and the talking heads at ESPN. He tweeted out those frustrations with one of his former players doing a bit of trolling in response.

It’s not clear who Elko’s tweet was in response to, but if it was in response to ESPN gushing over six win Ohio State, I can’t blame him at all. At the same time, there isn’t a whole lot of love lost between Notre Dame and Elko, so Jalen Elliott’s response to his former coach of one whole season also made me laugh.

When ESPN announced Ohio State was in, their studio crew actually made a case for Ohio State making it because Justin Fields as struggled and they won ugly. Yes, apparently when you are Ohio State, winning ugly is actually a sign of playoff worthiness. When you are anyone else, it’s a negative on your resume. Having two former Buckeyes – Joey Galloway and Kirk Herbstreit – on the panel gushing over the Buckeyes probably made the show even tougher to digest for those on the outside looking in.

Elliott played for one season under Elko in 2017 before Elko bolted for College Station for the same role he had with the Irish for a bag of cash. Elliott also played a year under Clark Lea before pursuing a NFL career.

Former Notre Dame players have been pretty vocal on Twitter today. Before Elliott had some fun at his former DC’s expense, Keivarae Russell tweeted out his frustrations on Notre Dame falling flat in another big game.