Notre Dame to Unveil Shamrock Series Uniforms Tomorrow

Notre Dame released a teaser on Sunday letting everyone know that they will be revealing special uniforms for the Shamrock Series game against Wisconsin – a game that will be played at Soldier Field.

The WatchND YouTube channel already has a live broadcast page up for the reveal which occurs at 10:00 AM ET.

Interestingly enough, Brian Kelly said on Saturday that captains will also be revealed on Monday. Is it a coincidence that Kyren Williams and Houston Griffith were in the uniform release teaser the day before? Perhaps, but at the same time, both would make logical sense as captains for the 2021 season.

Notre Dame has not worn alternate uniforms since Senior Day 2019 when they wore throwbacks to the 1988 national championship Fighting Irish squad. Those were very subtle alternate uniforms though. In 2018, Notre Dame wore not so subtle alternate uniforms for the Shamrock Series game in Yankee Stadium against Syracuse. Hopefully, tomorrow’s reveal gives us something substantially better than those baseball uniform-inspired getups.