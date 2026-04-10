The Notre Dame secondary is talking like a group that still feels the ending of last season, and practicing like it does too.

Notre Dame’s spring can sound like a lot of familiar offseason language if you let it: development, competition, depth, leadership. All of that is true in the secondary right now. But Christian Gray gave it a sharper name this week, and it sounded like something bigger than a spring talking point.

“Really we took it to the chin, you know,” Gray said. “Of course we cried about it. It is what it is. We left it up to the judges, but you know, we shouldn’t have done that.”

That was the emotional starting point. The next part was the one that framed the room.

“You know, we should have just dominated,” Gray said. “We believe this is like our revenge tour for sure, because we got a lot more heat on the field. So it’s like we going at it every day,” Gray said.

“I just know for sure this season is going to be very exciting and we’re just not going to play with our food.”

That matters because it is one of the clearest glimpses into how Notre Dame is processing the last couple of season endings. Not just one loss. Not just one missed opportunity. The feeling around this group is that there is still something unfinished, and the defensive backs are talking like they have not moved on from it.

Veteran Leadership and Unfinished Business

Gray’s wording was the headline, but Adon Shuler gave the idea real substance. Notre Dame has veterans back in the secondary because they believe there was more out there for this team than the (lack of) postseason allowed.

When asked why he returned for another year instead of leaving for the NFL, “Just finishing the degree that close,” Shuler said.

“But the team that was coming back, you know. Talked to coach Free(man) after the playoff situation. The team that was coming back, a lot of starters,” Shuler said. “So that was really thing I wanted to do with my brothers, you feel me? Feel like we didn’t get opportunity to test the waters, you know, in the playoffs. So just running it back.”

That is not generic preseason confidence. That is a veteran safety saying plainly that the returning core saw an opening and decided not to let it go.

Leonard Moore took the same theme in a slightly different direction. For him, the answer is not talking bigger. It is shutting out the praise and making sure the tape matches the reputation.

“Me individually leaving no doubt just looks like me coming in every day, every day in practice, being focused each rep, being intentional. Always coming into practice with something to get better at and not getting complacent,” Moore said.

He then got to the part that probably needs to stay attached to this team all offseason.

“Because obviously you can hear the noise. You can pay attention to the talk about Notre Dame, about how good we supposed to be, but if we don’t put it on tape, you know, we’re not going to end up being good,” Moore said.

That is the healthy version of a revenge mindset. It is not chest-thumping. It is accountability.

Competitive Spirit in Practice

If this were all just locker room language, it would not be worth much in April. But multiple players described a more competitive, more emotional practice environment, and that lines up with what has been visible during the spring.

“Just that everybody wanted it. Like it’s a different feeling, different atmosphere in the building and you know we just trying to reach our full potential and you know it’s competitive,” Shuler said. “It’s a competitive team, competitive spirit. So you know we get at it but you know it’s for a bigger cause.”

There is also a practical side to all this edge. Notre Dame is asking players to play outside their comfort zone. Gray’s move to nickel is one of the more interesting examples because it speaks to the versatility this defense needs if it is going to become deeper and more multiple.

“Really I like the nickel position. I think it’s kind of fun. I got no negative thoughts about it. I really think it’s kind of fun,” Gray said.

He also explained why the move is not as simple as sliding inside.

“It’s more about the eye progression, about everything really. In corner you only got to worry about like one or two things. In nickel you got to worry about almost four things. The lineman, wide receiver, the running back,” Gray said. “It’s just a bunch of the eye progression really and just a bunch of the technique really. So yeah, that’s really the most difficult part about it and that’s what makes it kind of different from corner.”

Turning Mindset into Production

That is where Aaron Henry’s comments brought the conversation back to football. The mindset is real, but the staff is clearly trying to keep it tethered to things that actually win games in November and December.

“And so at the end of spring ball for me the goal and purpose is one, we want to be really good at taking the ball away. We want to be really, really good at getting off blocks. And we want to be, we want to be really, really good at communicating, right?” Henry said.

“Communicate at a very, very high level.”

He also made it clear that the room is far from satisfied.

“But, they’re making strides towards them. Are we there yet? No, we’re not close to where I want us to be,” Henry said. “I know there’s a expectation outside of this building, but I can assure you guys that expectation outside of this building is not higher than the expectation I have and expectation our players have.”

That internal standard came up again when Henry talked about depth, which is the less glamorous but very real part of any playoff-caliber push.

“Yeah, I think the goal, especially during the course of spring ball, is just continue to develop that depth,” Henry said. “I mean if you going to make a run it’s a long season guys get banged up it’s a physical sport and so we just got to continue doing a really good job of developing that.”

Tae Johnson probably said it best when asked what revenge looks like on an individual level.

“For me it’s just more of like just making sure I could bring everything to the table for me,” Johnson said. “Just bring everything to the table to help out our team, you know, because I know when I bring everything that I’m capable of and everything that I’m good at, it gives a boost to the team and that’s the main thing.”

That is the balance Notre Dame needs this spring. Remember the ending. Feel it. Let it sharpen the room. But eventually, all of this has to show up in takeaways, communication, depth, and the kind of week-to-week edge that holds up once the games start counting. For now, the secondary sounds like a group that has found its motivation early. If Gray is right, this is where the revenge tour started.