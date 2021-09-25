Highlights: Notre Dame Jumps Around, All Over ‘Favored’ Wisconsin in 41-13 Blowout

Notre Dame was a 6.5 underdog to Wisconsin on Saturday. The Irish used a 31 point fourth-quarter explosion to blowout the overmatched Badgers whose quarterback Graham Mertz threw more touchdowns to Notre Dame linebackers today than he has to anyone in a Wisconsin jersey all season. Defense and special teams helped pick up an offense that saw starting quarterback Jack Coan knocked out of the game while backup Tyler Buchner was unavailable. It was a wild, wild afternoon for the Irish who find themselves undefeated at 4-0 heading into a top-10 showdown with Cincinnati next weekend.