Highlights: Notre Dame Jumps Around, All Over ‘Favored’ Wisconsin in 41-13 Blowout

31 Point 4th quarter explosion powers Notre Dame to easy victory over #18 Wisconsin.

Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on Twitter September 25, 2021
1

Notre Dame was a 6.5 underdog to Wisconsin on Saturday. The Irish used a 31 point fourth-quarter explosion to blowout the overmatched Badgers whose quarterback Graham Mertz threw more touchdowns to Notre Dame linebackers today than he has to anyone in a Wisconsin jersey all season. Defense and special teams helped pick up an offense that saw starting quarterback Jack Coan knocked out of the game while backup Tyler Buchner was unavailable. It was a wild, wild afternoon for the Irish who find themselves undefeated at 4-0 heading into a top-10 showdown with Cincinnati next weekend.

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin 2021
Photo of Frank Vitovitch Frank Vitovitch Follow on Twitter September 25, 2021
1

You may also like

One Comment

  1. I would like to see more of Buchner . I think Kelly and Reese need to open up the playbook for him and let him throw. Coan not mobile or accurate enough to win against a top team.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button