Highlights: Notre Dame Wins 4th Straight Over Undisciplined USC

Notre Dame didn’t play their best game of the year last night, but they played a good, clean game. The same couldn’t be said for a USC squad that came into South Bend with the attitude of a team with a much better record than their 3-3 mark indicated. While the Irish just won boringly, the Trojans made mistake after mistake throughout the night before the Irish ultimately closed the door on them in a 31-16 victory – their fourth straight over USC. The win improves Notre Dame to 6-1 on the season and should set them up for a slight bump in the rankings after a few upsets this weekend.