Notre Dame’s defense had an all-time performance on Saturday night, shutting down reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams and archrival USC 48-20. Notre Dame forced 5 turnovers on the night and scored a special teams touchdown on a Jadarian Price kickoff return. Xavier Watts turned in a game for the ages with 2 INTs, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and a touchdown. The win over #10 ranked USC gave Marcus Freeman his second win over a top-10 team in just a year and a half on the job and improved the Irish to 6-2 on the season heading into the first of two bye weeks over the final six weeks of the season.
“….Irish coach Marcus Freeman wants to control games, but offensive coordinator Gerad Parker needs to open the playbook and let his quarterback cook. Hartman threw for 13 touchdowns in nonconference play but is under 7.0 yards per pass attempt over his last four games. There’s meat left on the bone there….”
–Tom Fornelli, CBS sports.
