Notre Dame’s defense had an all-time performance on Saturday night, shutting down reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams and archrival USC 48-20. Notre Dame forced 5 turnovers on the night and scored a special teams touchdown on a Jadarian Price kickoff return. Xavier Watts turned in a game for the ages with 2 INTs, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and a touchdown. The win over #10 ranked USC gave Marcus Freeman his second win over a top-10 team in just a year and a half on the job and improved the Irish to 6-2 on the season heading into the first of two bye weeks over the final six weeks of the season.