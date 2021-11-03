Navy vs. Notre Dame Football: Point Spread & Betting Odds for Week 9

Notre Dame won a shootout against North Carolina last week, 44-24. This week the Irish will hope for the same result against a more inferior opponent in Navy. The Midshipmen had a 20-17, come-from-behind victory over Tulsa last week, which granted them their second win of the season.

About Last Week

Notre Dame

The Irish offense took another step forward last week in its win over the Tar Heels. Quarterback Jack Coan was sacked just one time, threw one touchdown with no interceptions. Running back Kyren Williams carried more of the load, rushing for 199 yards on 22 carries, including one of the most ridiculous touchdowns ever. The Irish defense, however, struggled mightily at times. It gave up over 500-yards of total offense and nearly 30 first downs.

Navy

The Midshipmen scored 10 points in the 4th quarter to squeak out their victory against Tulsa. Remarkably, Navy did not complete one pass throughout the entire game and still managed to escape with a win. Navy quarterback Tai Lavatai finished the game with three incompletions and zero yards passing. However, Navy tallied 302-yards rushing for an average of 5-yards per carry.

Key Injuries

Notre Dame

Linebacker Marist Liufau was lost for the season due to a lower-leg injury.

Linebacker Paul Moala tore his Achilles tendon and will be out for the remainder of the season.

Offensive Tackle Blake Fisher will be out for a couple of more weeks due to a torn meniscus.

Linebacker Shayne Simon out for the season due to a torn labrum.

Tight End Kevin Bauman will miss a couple of more weeks due to a fractured leg.

Wide Receiveris Lawrence Keys III left the team.

Tight End Cane Berrong is out for the season due to torn ACL.

Safety, Kyle Hamilton will miss this game due to a pinched fat pad on the knee.

Line and Total

Navy (2-6) (5-3 ATS) at #10 Notre Dame -21 (7-1) (5-3 ATS)

Odds Shark’sReceivers early betting line opened with Notre Dame as a 21.5-point favorite, but the line has since fallen a hair to -21. The total on the game is firm at 47.5 across the board. Last week’s game against UNC should be the last real challenge for the Notre Dame defense. This week the Irish will face a one-dimensional Navy squad that will be limited through the air. Navy should not present much of a challenge on defense either. Discipline and time management will be critical to the Irish covering this week’s point spread.

Betting Trends

Navy is 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games against Notre Dame.

The total has gone over in 8 of Notre Dame’s last 10 games against Navy.

Notre Dame is 79-13-1 all-time against Navy.

Notre Dame is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games.

Notre Dame is 4-10 ATS in its last 14 games against the American Athletic Conference.

Behind Enemy Lines Week 7

#19 NC State -2.5 (6-2) (5-3 ATS) at Florida State (3-5) (3-5 ATS)

Last week, NC State defeated Louisville, 28-13. The Wolfpack managed just 44-yards on the ground but still found a way to win the game. Meanwhile, Florida State lost a tough game to Clemson, 30-20. NC State opened at -4 before the line trickled down to -2.5. The total is hovering around 55.5. NC State is 13-3 ATS in their last 16 games against Florida State. The total has gone under in 5 of FSU’s last 6 games against NC State.

Toledo (4-5) (4-5 ATS) -bye week-

#3 Michigan State -3 (8-0) (6-1-1 ATS) at Purdue (5-3) (4-4 ATS)

Purdue went on the road last week and won at Nebraska, 28-23. Nebraska threw four interceptions which played a significant factor in the outcome of the game. Michigan State is coming off a huge, 37-to-33-win against its rival, Michigan. The Spartans trailed by as many as 16-points in the 3rd quarter before mounting its comeback. This line is exactly where it started with MSU-3. The total has moved from 52 to 54. MSU is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games against Purdue. The total has gone over in 4 of Purdue’s last 6 home games against MSU.

#21 Wisconsin -13 (5-3) (4-4 ATS) at Rutgers (4-4) (5-3 ATS)

Last week, Wisconsin upset Iowa, 27-7. The Badgers held the Hawkeyes to just 156 yards of total offense. Rutgers is returning from a 20-14 road win at Illinois, which gave them their first Big Ten win of the season. Wisconsin opened at -11 before the line bumped up to -13. The total also increased from 36.5 to 38. The total has gone under in 4 of Rutgers’ last five games. Wisconsin is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 road games.

Tulsa (3-5) (3-5 ATS) at #6 Cincinnati –22.5 (8-0) (5-3 ATS)

Cincinnati toyed with Tulane last week early on before pulling away to win, 31-12. The Bearcats’ defense held the Green Wave to just 93-yards passing. Meanwhile, Tulsa lost to a Navy team that did not complete a pass all game. Cincinnati opened at -23.5 before the line dropped a point to -22.5. The total also fell one notch to 54.5. Tulsa is 1-5 SU in their last 6 games versus Cincinnati. The Bearcats are 10-5 ATS in their previous 15 games.

Virginia Tech -3 (4-4) (3-5 ATS) at Boston College (4-4) (4-4 ATS)

The Hokies won on the road last week against Georgia Tech, 26-17. Virginia Tech’s offense was balanced, racking up nearly 500-yards of offense. Last week, Boston College lost at Syracuse, 21-6. Boston College was held to just 71 yards rushing, but its defense held Syracuse’s offense to only 65-yards passing. However, The Orangemen managed 293-yards rushing. Virginia Tech has held firm at -3, and the total is locked at 47. The Hokies are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 against Boston College.

USC (4-4) (3-5 ATS) at Arizona State -8.5 (5-3) (3-5 ATS)

Last week, USC defeated Arizona 41-34. However, their victory felt like a defeat as the Trojans lost its star receiver, Drake London, to an ankle injury. Before being injured, he hauled in 9 passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Arizona State is coming off a home loss to Washington State. The Sun Devils opened at -7.5 before climbing to -8.5. The total is steady at 60. USC is 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games against Arizona State. The total has gone over in 6 of Arizona State’s last 7 games against the PAC-12 conference.

#9 Wake Forest (8-0) (4-4 ATS) at North Carolina -2.5 (4-4) (3-5 ATS)

Wake Forest crushed Duke last week, 45-7. The Demon Deacons racked up a whopping 677-yards of total offense. Meanwhile, the Tar Heels kept it close at Notre Dame for as long as they could before falling to the Irish, 44-34. UNC opened at -3 before slipping to -2.5. The total is hovering at 76.5. Wake Forest is 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games against UNC. The total has gone over in UNC’s last 6 home games versus Wake Forest.

Virginia (6-3) (6-3 ATS) -bye week-

Georgia Tech (3-5) (3-5 ATS) at Miami -10.5 (4-4) (4-4 ATS)

Last week, Georgia Tech lost at home to Virginia Tech, 26-17. Miami is returning from a big road win at Pittsburgh, 38-34. The Hurricanes held the Panthers to just three fourth-quarter points to seal the win. Miami opened at -9 before the line moved up to 10.5. The total has remained steady at 63.5 across the board. The Yellow Jackets are 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games against Miami. The total has gone over in 4 of Miami’s last 5 games against the ACC.

Utah -7.5 (5-3) (3-5 ATS) at Stanford (3-5) (3-5 ATS)

Utah won at home versus UCLA last week, 44-24. Utes running back Tavion Thomas rushed for 160-yards and 4 touchdowns. Last week, Stanford lost at home to Washington, 20-13. Oddly, Stanford only managed 71-yards rushing. Utah opened at -6.5 before moving up to -7.5. The total is firm at 54. Utah is 4-0-1 in their last 5 games against Stanford. The total has gone under in 4 of Stanford’s last 5 games against Utah.

