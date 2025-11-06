Notre Dame traveled to Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, last weekend and took down one of the worst teams in college football. It would be hard-pressed to find a couple of players on Boston College’s roster who were ranked within the top 1,000 prospects coming out of high school, and the statistics following the game proved that.

As a team, Notre Dame outgained the Eagles 458 yards to 281 yards of total offense. Literally, during running back Jeremiyah Love’s fourth-quarter touchdown run, the Heisman hopeful was able to scan the Notre Dame sideline for a couple of seconds in pursuit of a coach who challenged him to break it for 94 yards. That’s how much speed the Boston College defense lacked.

The other side of the ball for the Eagles wasn’t much better, as Notre Dame’s defense limited Boston College to 12 yards rushing on 33 attempts for 0.4 yards per carry. The end-of-game stat line also showed how the Irish defense controlled the game with six sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and three interceptions.

All of those statistics would be even better if they showed up on the scoreboard for people who did not watch the game to see—especially the playoff committee. Instead, all the scoreboard displayed was a final score of 25–10, which would imply that Notre Dame struggled against a 1–7 Boston College team.

The scoreboard also didn’t show a fumble on the Boston College 5-yard line by Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price. Nor did it show two missed point-after attempts and a missed 35-yard field goal by all three of Notre Dame’s kickers. While those miscues obviously took away from the margin of victory, they still happened, and that is unacceptable. Those kinds of mistakes against a better team would’ve likely cost Notre Dame a win—similar to what happened in Week 3 against Texas A&M.

Furthermore, the eye test could possibly dictate where a team lands in the playoff rankings. This is the month of November, where every point matters because college football talking heads will be trying to argue why one team should be in the playoffs and another should not. During the postgame press conference, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman acknowledged that.

“The challenges will get tougher,” Marcus Freeman stated. “That doesn’t mean the ranking of the opponent makes something tougher. It’s understanding that as you move farther into the month of November, everything is magnified, and we have to continue to play cleaner, execute at a high level. But I’m proud of the way they battle. They’re a resilient group, and they found a way to finish when we needed to.”

Next Up: Navy

Key Injuries

Notre Dame:

RB Kedren Young (knee), OL Charles Jagusah (arm), OL Peter Jones (ankle), OL Billy Schrauth (knee), DL Gabriel Rubio (elbow), and OL Ashton Craig (knee) are out. TE Kevin Bauman (retired). WR Micah Gilbert (hand), TE Cooper Flanagan (Achilles), DB Christian Gray (hip), and OL Styles Prescod (shoulder) are questionable.

Navy:

LB Dylan Spelios, DE Benjamin Franklin, RB Tyler Bradley, and S Aaron Rose are out.

Betting Trends

The total has gone under in four of Notre Dame’s last five games.

The total has gone over in six of Navy’s last eight games.

Notre Dame defeated Navy 51–14 in 2024.

Navy is 1–4 ATS in its last five games against Notre Dame.

Matchup History: Notre Dame is 83–13–1 all-time vs. Navy.

Line (Point Spread) and Total (Over/Under)

Navy (7–1) (2–6 ATS) at No. 10 Notre Dame (6–2) (5–3 ATS)

“Navy presents another challenge,” Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman admitted. “They’re a 7–1 team. It’s Coach (Brian) Newberry’s third year. They won 10 games last year. It’s a good program and a good team. Experience, right? As I look at their roster, look at some film, I see a lot of guys that we saw last year.

Their offense is probably even more challenging as you prepare more for them this year than it was last year,” Freeman continued. “It’s a lot more gun, pistol, and they still have the traditional triple-option attack.”

One could only assume that this year’s game will inevitably be more challenging for Notre Dame, as the Irish easily defeated the Midshipmen last season 51–14. The 37-point victory was largely due to Navy’s six turnovers. When possessing the ball, Navy did find some success on the ground, however, as they rushed for 222 yards on 43 carries (5.2 YPC). Racking up yards on the ground and eating up the clock is never a problem for Navy—that is their specialty.

In fact, the Midshipmen are currently ranked No. 1 in the nation in rushing yards with 317.2 yards per game. They’re also 25th in time of possession, controlling the ball for 31 minutes per game on average. While offense may be their strength, defense is not.

Last year against Notre Dame, Navy’s defense surrendered 466 total yards of offense, including 201 yards through the air and 265 yards on the ground. The Midshipmen are currently ranked 81st in total defense, allowing 380 yards per game. Navy is also ranked 111th in passing yards allowed (253.8 YPG), which is likely where this week’s matchup will pull away from them, as they’ll be facing one of the nation’s most proficient quarterbacks in Notre Dame’s CJ Carr.

Last weekend against Boston College, it was Carr’s passing that kept Notre Dame ahead in the game. The redshirt freshman completed 18 of 25 attempts for 299 yards and two touchdowns. Carr is currently ranked fourth in college football with a passing efficiency rating of 170.62.

When Carr isn’t throwing, he’s usually handing the ball off to No. 4 Jeremiyah Love. Last season against Navy, Love carried the ball 12 times for 102 yards and two scores. The dynamic running back is currently sixth in the nation in total rushing yards with 894.

The combination of Carr, Love, and Notre Dame’s 12th-ranked rushing defense is likely why the line on this game has Notre Dame listed as 27-point favorites. The total is holding steady at 56.5. Last weekend against Boston College, the Irish offense was outgained in time of possession by 11 minutes, as Notre Dame’s defense allowed three double-digit drives as well as a nine-play drive. After Love’s 94-yard touchdown run, Notre Dame’s offense seemed content ending the game with a 15-point victory, lacking the killer instinct to exert dominance.

In comparison, with a 41–10 fourth-quarter lead over Maryland last Saturday, the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers converted a 4th-and-2 from the Terrapins’ 6-yard line to go up by 38 points. Indiana went on to win the game 55–10. Moreover, Notre Dame defensive coordinator Chris Ash’s bend-but-don’t-break approach, combined with a few defensive players facing Navy’s offense for the first time, should keep the Midshipmen within the number.

Pick: Navy +27

Behind Enemy Lines Week 11

Syracuse (3–6) (3–5–1 ATS) at No. 18 Miami (6–2) (5–3 ATS)

Syracuse is 1–4 ATS in its last five games. The Orange are 1–6 SU in their last seven games against Miami. The total has gone under in four of Miami’s last six games versus Syracuse. Miami is 11–1 in its last 12 home games. Miami is sitting firm at –28.5 with a total of 46.

Pick: Under 46

No. 3 Texas A&M (8–0) (4–4 ATS) at No. 19 Missouri (6–2) (4–3–1 ATS)

The Aggies are 4–9 ATS in their last 13 games. The total has gone over in Texas A&M’s last nine road games. The total has gone under in four of Missouri’s last five games. Missouri is 9–3–1 ATS in its last 13 games. Texas A&M is –7 with a total of 48 at nearly every book.

Pick: Over 48

No. 1 Ohio State (8–0) (7–0–1 ATS) at Purdue (2–7) (4–5 ATS)

The Buckeyes are 4–1 ATS in their last five games versus Purdue. The total has gone under in four of Ohio State’s last six games. Purdue is 6–14 ATS in its last 20 games. Purdue is 2–8 ATS in its last 10 home games. Ohio State is sitting at –30 at most books with a total of 48.

Pick: Ohio State –30

Arkansas (2–7) (3–6 ATS) – Bye

The Razorbacks were on their way to winning their third game of the season before being outscored 17–7 in the fourth quarter against Mississippi State and ultimately losing 38–35.

Next game: at LSU

Boise State (6–3) (5–3–1 ATS) – Bye

The Broncos were embarrassed at home last week by the Fresno State Bulldogs, 30–7. Boise State finished with 193 yards of total offense, including three turnovers.

Next game: at San Diego State

NC State (5–4) (4–5 ATS) – Bye

Last weekend, NC State upset No. 8 Georgia Tech 48–36. Each team surpassed 500 yards of total offense.

Next game: at Miami

Northwestern (5–3) (5–2–1 ATS) at No. 20 USC (6–2) (4–4 ATS)

The total has gone under in four of the Wildcats’ last six games. Northwestern is 5–15 SU in its last 20 road games. USC is 2–4 ATS in its last six games. The total has gone under in four of the Trojans’ last six games. USC has trended down to –14.5 with a total of 50.5 (always buy the 0.5 point).

Pick: USC –14

SMU (6–3) (3–6 ATS) at Boston College (1–8) (4–5 ATS)

SMU is 3–8 ATS in its last 11 games. The total has gone under in five of the Mustangs’ last six road games. Boston College is 2–5 ATS in its last seven games. The Eagles are 0–5 SU in their last five ACC games. SMU is –10.5 with a total of 55 (always buy the 0.5 point).

Pick: SMU –10

Pittsburgh (7–2) (7–2 ATS) – Bye

Pittsburgh traveled west last weekend to knock off Stanford 35–20. Each team traded turnovers as the Panthers finished with four, and the Cardinal added three of their own.

Next game: Notre Dame

Stanford (3–6) (2–7 ATS) at North Carolina (3–5) (5–3 ATS)

The Cardinal are 1–4 ATS in their last five ACC games. The total has gone over in five of Stanford’s last seven games. UNC is 5–2 ATS in its last seven games. The total has gone under in six of the Tar Heels’ last seven games. North Carolina is sitting at –7.5 with a total of 42.

Pick: Under 42

*Notre Dame 2025 opponents are listed in bold.